Solutions to view content from anywhere

The new samsung projector, The Freestyle is characterized by incorporating automatic calibration and leveling functions, which adjust the screen to any surface and at any angle. It has autofocus, which makes it display a sharp image on all types of surfaces, at any angle and up to 100 inches in size.

Its calibration shows a 16:9 screen without distortion. The projector automatically focuses to display a clear image and maintains that level to prevent blurring during viewing, in any position. The Freestyle includes a woofer Dual passive for clean, deep bass without distortion, and 360-degree audio output. It also works as a smart speaker that analyzes music to combine visual effects that can be projected on the wall, the floor, and anywhere else.

Design

The Freestyle weighs less than 1 kilo and is compatible with external batteries that support USB-PD and output 50W/20V or higher, so users can take it on trips, camping as it does not require a strap.

Unlike conventional models, its support offers a rotation of up to 180 degrees, which makes it possible to display high-quality videos on: tables, floors, walls or even ceilings, without the need for a separate screen. In addition, it can rotate manually and get it to complete the entire 360-degree field of view in one space.

When not used as a projector to broadcast content, it provides an ambient lighting effect with its translucent lens cap. Ambient mode can display all kinds of combinations of light and sound, to create visual concepts and different atmospheres.

Works like a Smart TV

It offers functions of SmartTV on Samsung TVs, with streaming services streaming integrated and functions of mirroring Y casting which are compatible with Android and iOS mobile devices. It is certified by different global OTT partners, which allows an optimal content viewing experience. It includes far-field voice control, which allows you to choose between the different assistants when used hands-free.

The price of the equipment is 59 euros.