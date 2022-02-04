Spain consumed 50 million antidepressants last year

The consumption of medications against migraine and antidepressants has registered an “unusual growth” during the pandemicaccording the Medicine Observatory of the Business Federation of Spanish Pharmacists (FEFE). With data from the entity provided to ‘El Periódico de España’ during the past year, with our country mired in successive waves of pandemics and specialists warning of the worsening of our mental health, In Spain almost 50 million units of antidepressants were consumed.

The FEFE report, with data from December 2021, shows, among other percentages, the evolution of the main drug groups and reaches the conclusion that some therapeutic categories have experienced unusual increases during the past year, Enrique Granda tells this newspaper, Director of the Observatory. He cites, for example, migraine medications: they have grown by 10% compared to a year earlier and more than four million units have been sold.

But, without a doubt, highlights the head of the Medicines Observatory, there is a very significant growth. The consumption of antidepressants. Last year, with the data from the report provided to this newspaper, almost 50 million units of antidepressants were consumed, which represents an average increase of around 8% compared to 2020. “Which represents a significant rise”, Granda specifies.

In 2021, more than 61 million units of tranquilizers were also consumed

Depression is, without a doubt, one of the most frequent and disabling mental disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease affects about 121 million people in the world: one in five people will develop a depressive picture throughout his life. According to the fourth installment of the Health and Lifestyle Study, the average assessment by Spaniards of their emotional health is less than remarkable (6.78). In addition, this score is lower than the one we give to the perception of physical health (7.13). The employment, economic or family situation are some of the factors that influence discomfort.

Consumption of anxiolytics

Enrique Granda, also draws attention to another drug whose consumption “has increased a lot”: that of tranquilizers. The increase itself compared to 2020 it is low, 2%, but Granda underlines the figures: in 2021 more than 61 million were consumed of anxiolytic units. On the other hand, the increases in antipsychotics and other drugs for other mental illnesses have been limited, he explains to this newspaper.

In its report, FEFE also alludes for the sale of other types of products in pharmacies -such as ‘sedative-hypnotic herbs’-, which are registered as Food Complements and whose consumption increases by 39% compared to 2020, although Enrique Granda does specify that annual sales barely exceeded two million last year. In the case of accessories for lift the moodthere has been a decrease in its sale, he concludes.