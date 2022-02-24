Spain seeks a win against Ukraine that will bring it closer to the 2023 World Cup

The Spanish basketball team faces Ukraine this Thursday (8:45 p.m., Tdp) in the Palace of Vista Alegre in Cordoba in the second qualifying window for the 2023 World Cup, a duel in which those of Sergio Scariolo could leave their presence in the tournament very much on track and that it arrives marked by the international political situation.

The concern exists and is evident in the Ukrainian expedition, but in the group everyone tries to escape in the only way possible. Basketball is a parenthesis for a group of players who live from Córdoba the news about the serious socio-political situation that their country is going through. “We are professional athletes and we have come to play a basketball game,” explained the coach, politely but bluntly, through the official translator of the expedition. “We don’t want to talk about the political issue,” he said. Ainars BagatskisLatvian coach of the Ukrainian team.

Ukraine, on paper, is the most difficult team in Group G, which has not yet been measured in the group of Scariolo, who arrives as the sole leader after ending their games with victories against North Macedonia (65-94) and Georgia (89-61), in addition to the victory achieved by the Georgian team against Ukraine in the first window (88-83).

Artem Pustovyi places the ceiling of this selection at 2.16 meters, while the naturalized American shooting guard JeromeRandle, At 1.75 meters and 34 years old, he is another of the benchmarks on the court.

Bassas and Guerrero, casualties

“It is a team with a lot of quality, with physique, with a shot, with a lot of capacity in the triple and players with international experience, some of them in Spain”, he values. Scariolo, who expects a competitive game, aware that a victory would greatly clarify the outlook for the World Cup.

Spain vs Ukraine
Thursday, February 24
8:45 p.m.
Cordoba, Vista Alegre Municipal Sports Palace

🗓️ Thursday, February 24

⏰ 8:45 p.m.

📍 Cordoba, Vista Alegre Municipal Sports Palace pic.twitter.com/yPhgtpTEN7 — #ACB Cup (@ACBCOM) February 23, 2022

The national team coach valued the degree of commitment of the players who attend this event, exemplifying it with the case of the Andorran point guard Quino Colom, who he called at the last moment to replace Ferran Bassa, Joventut point guard who fell off the list due to injury. The other last-minute casualty is that of the Unicaja pivot, Ruben Guerrero.