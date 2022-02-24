Spaletti: “They are Barcelona without Messi, but they are on the way to return”

The coach of Naples, Luciano Spalettisaid this Wednesday that, despite the departure of the Argentine Leo Messi, “the Barcelona is on the way to return to being the team that it was”.

“They are Barcelona without Messi, but they are on the way to being that team again, they have very talented players. To win we will have to be aggressive,” he said in the previous press conference before the second leg of the Europa League round of 16 between both sets.

The Napoli coach believes that there is no favorite team for Thursday’s clash, but that if they are aggressive they can win, although he sees the game as “very difficult”.

“There is no favourite. Both sides want to win before extra time. Whoever doesn’t fight can’t win. You have to go out and make decisions. The rival is going to want to lead, but we have to show that we want to keep up with the pace of the game,” he said.

“We have the strength to decide and we cannot expect them to propose little. It would be a sign of weakness on our part,” he added.

missed opportunity

Napoli missed the opportunity to storm the lead on Monday after drawing 1-1 with Cagliari, a relegation team, in Serie A.

“We have to take advantage of our opportunities. There will be differences with the development of the game against Cagliari, where we were not able to win the game. We are players who play more with the ball from below than from above”, he clarified.

The Italian team accumulates many casualties, especially in the midfield area, but Spaletti was confident and assured that he will field a “strong team” with Lorenzo Insigne as the starter.

“Politano, Osimhen, Fabián have recovered… Anything can happen in these games, but we can field a strong team. Insigne will start from the start, a player with personality and quality to lead the game,” he said.

“A Fierce Player”

The Nigerian Victor Osimhen will be the biggest offensive threat of the ‘partenopei’. Spaletti praised the Nigerian: “Osimhen is a fierce player. It is not easy to follow him because he is very fast. We will have to play with the short team because he has conditions that not everyone has.”

The Argentine Diego Armando Maradona will be very present in this meeting between two teams in which he played. The coach believes that ‘El Pelusa’ will side with the ‘azzurri’

“In the end he will be on our side. We can be a team worthy of Maradona, who was always ready to applaud a good game because he was used to playing it,” he said.

Regarding the mental and physical wear and tear that players suffer when playing so many games, Spaletti was blunt: “This is modern football, tight schedules.”

“Everything would be easier if we had more players and we could rotate, but at the moment it is not possible. You have to rely on the willpower of the players, there is no time to recover. In this football in each game you have to react in a way positive,” he said.