Spanish Super Cup 2022: where to watch the matches, dates and times

The edition of the 2022 Spanish Super Cup it will be played again in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd Stadium. The four teams participating in this competition: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Athletic and Atlético de Madrid They will play the semifinals on January 12 and 13 at 8:00 p.m.

The final will be played on January 16 with the winners of the semifinals and will be played at 7.30 pm.

Schedule and where to watch the games

Madrid Barcelona: Wednesday, January 12, 8:00 p.m., Movistar Plus Super Cup and Vamos

Atlético de Madrid – Athletic: Thursday, January 13, 8:00 p.m., Movistar Plus Super Cup and Vamos

