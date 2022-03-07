Spotify suspends premium subscription for Russian users

The Spotify music playback platform announced this Sunday the cancellation of your premium subscription for users from Russia in response to the Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

This decision has been made within the framework of the sanctions that other companies have already imposed and “due to the new external restrictions” of the veto of the main providers of payments to Russia.

The audio streaming platform announced on Wednesday the indefinite closure of its office in Russia. and removed all RT and Sputnik content from Spotify in the EU and other markets.

The Netflix audiovisual content platform and the TikTok video portal, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, They have also reported this Sunday the suspension of all their services in Russia.

Various international media have suspended their coverage from Russia precisely because of the new press law. Among them are the BBC, Bloomberg, CBC, ARD and ZDF or the Italian RAI. In addition, the Russian government has banned access to Facebook.