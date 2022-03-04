Suffered pass from Betis that will face Valencia in the Cup final

The Betis will be measured with Valencia on the Charterhouse after suffering before a Lightning that squeezed him beautifully and was able to pass giving the surprise. The rayistas went ahead before a heliopolitan side that speculated, but in the final ten minutes the verdiblancos showed their punch and will fight for the title at home. Glory to Betis, honor to Rayo.

Betis and Lightning, two teams that always look at the opposing goal, met at Villamarín with a minimum income from the verdiblancos that forced the people of Madrid to go out looking for ‘Puerta Grande or Infermería’. And it was noticed in the first quarter of an hour, in which those of Iraola they took possession of the ball and pressed, without creating any clear chances.

Pellegrini He asked his team to take a step forward and Betis decongested the game. He began to have the ball and step on the rayista area. All the attacks, in both areas, generated uncertainty. But the approaches did not finish curdling. They were so close that Rayo matched the tie as that the Betis certify the pass to the final. The presence of Fekir and Channels He did not finish cheering up the local game, much more restrained and responsible than usual.

Waiting for the blow

The second part began with the meeting on the wire. bad business for a Betis who doesn’t know how to manage games by looking at the scoreboard, instead of having the ball at his feet. He squeezed the Lightning and Betis temporized waiting for the moment to take a bite, but without that exuberant reprix that has made them the revelation team of the season. Bravo bellowed from his area to get his people out of his field, but Rayo awaited his moment, knowing that he would have an opportunity to equalize the tie.

Betis did not finish controlling the situation, nor did Rayo concretize their dominance. Iraola verticalized the proposal with Nteka, but the game was still in a limbo that did not finish breaking in the areas. The team of Pellergini to the rival field, but the Vallecanos, with their direct football, had no problem stepping on the green and white area. The visiting team deserved more, you could guess the fear of the local parish. And it happened. A howitzer from 30 meters Baby the first ball he touched ended up in the net Bravo. Rayo deserved it, Betis deserved it.

But this Betis has a lot of gunpowder and Pellegrini pulled from Joaquin and Borja Iglesias in the last ten minutes and Betis appreciated it. The pace increased, he changed his face and a deep ball finished off by Canales ended up in the net pushed by Borja Iglesias. He could still change the game with another foul that Baby, from the same position. he crashed into the barrier. And even Joaquín could score 2-1, but he threw out a heads-up. Betis will be in the final, but Rayo could have been and the pass would have been as well deserved as that of the Verdiblancos.