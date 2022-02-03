Sweden to lift all pandemic restrictions next week

The restaurant may continue to be open after 11:00 p.m. and all capacity limits in public events will disappear

The Swedish Government announced today that on the 9th it will eliminate all current restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic due to the high percentage of the vaccinated population and the lower danger of the omicron variant.

Sweden thus joins other Nordic countries such as Denmark, which eliminated them two days ago, and Finland, which will do so throughout this month, while Norway has removed most restrictions.

“It’s starting to be time to open up Sweden again. The contagion will remain high for a while, but the worst consequences are behind us,” Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference.

When he extended the restrictions at the end of January, Andersson had already pointed to February 9 as a possible date for final removal.

As in Denmark, covid-19 will no longer be considered a “critical” illness for society in Sweden.

The announcement implies that within a week the restoration may continue to be open after 11 p.m. and that all capacity limits in public events will disappear, as well as the recommendation to work from home and reduce contacts indoors.

Andersson clarified, however, that the risk for the unvaccinated remains “high”, especially if it is combined with a high age, so recommendations will be maintained for that group.

83.6% of Swedes over the age of 12 have received the complete schedule of the vaccine, and 49.8% of those of legal age, the booster dose.

After betting on many recommendations and appeal to individual responsibility in the first wave, Swedish authorities introduced further restrictions starting with the second one in autumn 2020 and have maintained that line ever since.

The Swedish mortality rate is 155.18 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double that of Denmark and five times that of Finland, but below most European countries.

On the other hand, the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, is optimistic about the evolution of the current epidemic wave, which has already reached its peak, and considers that if the downward trend continues the requirement of the mask can be eliminated indoors this spring.

“We’ve been through the worst and we’ve done the hardest” because as a whole in France “We have passed the peak of contamination” and “we have reached the peak of hospitalizations,” Véran said last night in statements to the television channel BFMTV.