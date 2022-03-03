TCL introduces affordable ‘smartphones’ in its 30 series

The TCL company has brought to MWC22 a new proposal for mobile phones at affordable prices. The most outstanding novelties focus on the expansion of the TCL 30 series with five models, one of them 5G. “TCL’s vision is to offer smart and innovative technologies and experiences. This continues to materialize with the new range of smart devices launched at Mobile World Congress 2022,” he says. Aaron Zhang, CEO of TCL Communication. “By continuing to expand our portfolio across various categories, we are bringing to life our mission to create a connected world that brings hardware and softwareimprove human connections and make everyday life easier.”

There are 5 novelties: TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, TCL 30, TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E and all of them integrate 50MP cameras with improved technology compared to previous versions. Camera improvements focus on the integration of new modes: Steady Snap (steady snapshot) that pauses time and clearly captures moving subjects; facial tracking for moving portraits; and auto capture, which makes it easy to get all your friends in your selfies with the wide-angle frame.

screen typology

A 6.52-inch screen with mini notch in the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E models they provide good visibility in different light conditions and applications; while 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays are featured on the TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+ and TCL 30, delivering rich contrast, more vivid colors, deep blacks and cinematic views. TCL’s display technology, NXTVISION, provides all five smartphones with enhanced images.

equipment design

The TCL 30 5G, TCL 30+, and TCL 30 feature an ultra-slim design at 7.74mm thick and weigh 184g, which makes for a snug fit in the palm of your hand. They come with 5000+ mAh batteries and support fast charging.

Prices and availability

TCL 30 5G: from €249, availability from the beginning of May (64GB variant from €249 / 128GB variant from €269.) Beginning of March will be available: TCL 30+, from €199, TCL 30: from €179, TCL 30 SE: From €169 128GB version. In mid-April the TCL 30 E is available from €149.