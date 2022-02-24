Ter Stegen: “If I were in bad shape or bad, I wouldn’t be on the pitch”

Marc Andre ter Stegen is fine. In good mood, and in good physical shape. That’s what the Barça goalkeeper says, that he can’t clear up the doubts that his performance raises due to the fewer number of saves made and the higher number of goals conceded: 41 goals in 31 games with him under the sticks.

One of the explanations for this perceptible loss of effectiveness –although the average number of goals conceded has increased compared to previous seasons– is attributed to the two operations he has undergone on the patellar tendon in his right knee in the last two summers.

“People always have opinions and have more knowledge than others, there are even people who know more than me,” replied the German goalkeeper. His denial of the alleged loss of faculties was conveyed through a personal plea brandishing his honesty: “If I were in bad shape or bad, I wouldn’t be on the pitch. I have a responsibility to the team, to myself and to the club.”

less good moments

“Some of you have taken the opportunity to throw a little gasoline on the fire,” the goalkeeper told reporters

Ter Stegen affirmed that he feels in a good state of form. Knowing that in football “there are good moments and others less good” his current moment, he affirmed, is one of the highest. But there have also been bad ones and before having to go through the operating room. For example, when he took over the starting line-up after unseating Claudio Bravo.

The season started 2015-16 as a starter and conceded 9 goals in three games. In the first 9 games he conceded three sets of four goals: from Sevilla in the European Super Cup (5-4), from Athletic in Spain (4-1) and in and from Celta in the League (4-1). Balaídos is his cursed field. This season he took three more. In Europe it has swallowed all the bumps of the last five years.

Ter Stegen does not suffer consequences of his passage through the operating room. If you haven’t progressed, and if that’s the general feeling, it’s because these injuries (or others) put a stop to daily work and affect anyone. Not only him as a goalkeeper.

gasoline on fire

“Some of you have taken the opportunity to throw a little gasoline on the fire in recent weeks,” Ter Stegen slipped with a smile, and without apparent acrimony, sitting in the press room of the Maradona stadium and facing journalists.

He said he understands the work of critics, but his consists of “analyzing” his performances in games and detecting what mistakes he makes, “that maybe you don’t see them,” he said. “And I am quite calm with my performance because I am doing many things well and in others I know that I have to improve,” she stressed.

He didn’t list them, of course. But Ter Stegen has not been the reliable goalkeeper before he saved points. “I analyze my game and it’s been that way since I started in football,” he insisted, as if this phase of his career was taking place normally after having suffered, like the others, the vicissitudes of the team during this season. Which have not been few.

“Xavi has a very clear idea of ​​how he wants us to play and that is not something that can be changed in a moment”, he defended himself. “Now we are enjoying ourselves. Being convinced of what you are doing and what you have to do gives you confidence and peace of mind”. This is how he will enter the Maradona stadium pitch. To stop any projectile that is directed between the three posts.