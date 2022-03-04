The 102-year-old Thai who sweeps athletic competitions: “I feel that my body is getting stronger”

sawang janpram He had not participated in any athletic competition until in 2017 his daughter encouraged him to appear. Since then, this man who has 102 years He dominates several competitions in his category for over 100 meters and breaks records such as the 100 meter dash, which he runs in 27.08 seconds.

With a still vigorous voice, Janpram tells Efe by phone how in the Thai Samut Songkhran athletic competition last weekend Won gold in the 100 meter dash with record included in its categoryshot put, discus and javelin.

Say what the biggest attraction of the competitions is to meet old friends, although in some he participates alone because there are no more athletes alive in his category.

“I don’t feel anything special when I run. I just have fun and it tires me out a bit. I notice that my body is getting stronger. My physical and mental health has improved,” explains the centenarian.

Janpram did not start competing until 2017, encouraged by his daughter’s love of athletics, and in the first competition he attended he broke the Asian record for the shot put in his category, which allowed him to be selected for a competition in China.

“He liked the competition and being able to visit foreign countries, so he kept competing. His body got stronger because he practiced every day.”explains his daughter and coach, Siripan Janpram, 70.

“Practice a lot before competitions. If there are no competitions, walk between one and two kilometers a day. From time to time he runs the hundred meters even if there is no competition so that his body gets used to it. On weekends we rest,” she says.

Training

The old man says he does not follow a particular diet to keep fit. “I take three meals a day. Vegetables and chili paste, Thai dishes and I also eat two or three eggs a day,” she says, while her daughter adds that in addition to the daily eggs she recommends she take, she also gives her protein supplements.

Until the age of 80, Janpram was a fairly sedentary person, pBut seeing a friend of his sick and bedridden made him realize the importance of exercise in order not to become a burden on his children, so he began to walk between two and three kilometers daily.

It was not launched to compete before 2017 because At the beginning, the trips in the car necessary to go to the competitions tired him a lot, But as his fitness improved, he started participating alongside his daughter, who always trains with him at 7 a.m., before the hot southern Thai sun hits with full force.

The centenarian does not listen to those who say that he is too old to run “because if you train regularly you can do it” and he has no plans to leave the competition.

“I’ll keep running until my body lasts” it states.