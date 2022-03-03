The Barça works in the reconstruction of the defense

With the Barça of the present well on the way now (three consecutive victories and installed in the Champions zone), Mateu Alemany, the Barça club’s football director is already working on rebuilding the squad for next season. Closed, and with success the winter market (the arrival of aubameyang, adama, Ferran and Alves has given a new dimension to the team), the objective is to strengthen the defense by resorting to the low cost route: players who end their contract.

Andreas Christensen, the Danish central defender of Chelsea (25 years old), fits into that profile on which Barça works together with that of César Azpilicueta (32), captain of the London team, as well as plotting the hiring of Noussair Mazraoui (24), the Moroccan right back of Ajax, represented by Mino Raiola, the same one who protects the sports career of Erling Haland (twenty-one). The three defenses have in common that they are free on June 30. The Norwegian forward, no.

It is time to reorganize that area where only one of the four starters is under 30 years of age. It’s Ronald Araujo. He is 22 years old and is destined to be one of the leaders of the rearguard (he already is), pending as he is to finalize his renewal because his contract ends in 2023 and he is the object of desire of the big European clubs, especially in the Premier League .

Piqueat 35, is the master of his destiny and has said that he will continue if he sees himself as a starter, despite having a contract until 2024, Alves (38) must continue at Barça to go to the World Cup in Qatar with Brazil and Jordi Alba (32) complete that defense preferred by Xavi, who is looking for solvent players, with the ability to have immediate performance as has already happened with the four winter signings

Alemany and Jordi Cruyff’s trip to London

Hence, the signing of GermanyAccompanied by Jordi Cruyff, member of the technical secretariat of Barça, to London this week to finalize the conditions of the agreement with Christensen (26 games with Chelsea this year, two goals and one assist), one of the most desirable pieces for the teams (Bayern Munich is following in his footsteps) because it sums up everything he is looking for at Barça. Experience at the highest level, it comes from the Premier, as happened with adama, Auba and Ferran, and guarantees versatility and new records for Xavi.

After reformulating the attack this winter, Barça focuses on rejuvenating and strengthening the defense

Rebuilding the defense is essential for Barça, as is finding the striker to champion this new generation of footballers (pedri, Gavi, ansu, when he recovers, Nico…) who are starring, now, the real transition in the locker room. And in the field. Haland It is the piece that Laporta is looking for to activate the virtuous circle in his second stage in the box, although it will not be easy at all.

The Barça president faces Manchester City, as Guardiola is in need of a nine that gives even more meaning to the enormous offensive production generated by his team, and Barça also faces Madrid, who does not want to let Mbappe and neither to the Norwegian with what would form a fearsome attack. Not only because of what it would mean to bring the two together, but because it would leave their rivals in inferior conditions.

The search for a left back

In winter, the focus of Germany and jordi cruyff was up as evidenced by the fact that three of the four signings were forwards: Aubameyang, Ferran and Adama. In the coming summer, the gaze turns to the defense because there are players who do not fit into Xavi’s plans, who must be found a way out.

The club is still looking for an alternative for the left wing but without an excessive cost

Umtitinow injured lengletwho has become one of the last in the coach’s rotation, and mingueza, more used as emergency lateral than as central.

It is also necessary to find a solvent replacement for Jordi Alba. Jose Luis Gayathe captain of Valencia (26 years old), would be the perfect replacement, according to the Barça football director, but that extra year of contract that links him to Mestalla (ends in 2023), closes his options to come to the Camp Nou.

He already tried it this winter with Nicholas Tagliafico, the left-back of Ajax, but failed to bring it. “Barça was a dream opportunity, but they didn’t help me,” complained the Argentine when the conversations were frustrated.

Also probed the Barcelona club Alexander Grimaldo (26 years old), the former Barça defender who successfully settled in the Portuguese Benfica where he arrived in the summer of 2016. But both Gayá and Grimaldo have the same problem. They have that year left on their contract and they are not the zero-cost defenders that Barça needs. Defenses with little investment because the club needs to accumulate money to hire the Haaland they need.