The Camp Nou will host the Barça-Madrid of the women’s Champions League

Barça has notified UEFA that the match against Madrid, corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League, will be played at the Camp Nou on March 30 (6:45 p.m.).

It is the first official European match for the women’s team to be played at the Barça stadium. But it will be the second game since before, January 2021, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the clash played by the Ciutat de Barcelona team, the league derby was fought against Espanyol.

But due to the pandemic, it had to be held behind closed doors. Now, on the other hand, Barça, following, yes, the health protocols will open the door of the Camp Nou for the public to attend that clash with Madrid.