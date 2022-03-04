The crypto economy assaults the Mobile

The cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFT, in English) are two of the phenomena that raise the most expectations in the technological world. After a 2021 in which these trends have exploded, going from being niche concepts to becoming popular throughout the world, both have been more present than ever in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) that is celebrated these days in Barcelona and l’Hospitalet de Llobregat.

A growing branch of the technology sector has been evangelizing for months about the web3, a concept with which they refer to the evolution towards a decentralized internet where users can interact and market without intermediaries. That’s what technology allows. blockchainwhich in turn has become the backbone underpinning cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

cryptocurrencies

The Bitcointhe first virtual currency, was born in 2008 as a response to the financial crisis. Then, the fall of Lehman Brothers dragged down the world economy, but it also took away the confidence of citizens in financial institutions. As a result of this distrust of the centralized model, cryptocurrencies have become popular among investors, companies and their use has even been legalized in El Salvador. “They are democratizing access to financial services for those who do not have access to bank accounts”, Julia Carbajal, Global Director of Strategic Partnerships at the decentralized finance platform Celo, has explained these days.

Although it has been little present in the Mobile, there is also a lot of skepticism around cryptocurrencies. The capitalization of the more than 7,000 virtual currencies that exist soared 187% last year to over $2 billion, but that widespread adoption has also brought with it more and more scams. Multiple countries have warned of their speculative risksits high volatility (capitalization has plummeted in the last two months) and the lack of a regulatory framework to protect investors.

The large Spanish banks have been warning of these dangers for months, although at the same time they are studying projects with cryptocurrencies. “Regulators must ensure that competition in the financial sector is fair,” he said. Jose Ignacio GoirigolzarriPresident of CaixaBank, asking for the same rules for the crypto ecosystem. A favorable regulation could accelerate the commitment of these entities and other national companies such as Telefónica for the digital currencies.

NFT

Another of the pillars of this growing digital economy they are the NFT, the process that allows to certify the ownership of digital assets —whether they are images, videos or plots of virtual land—, something impossible until now. This turns these assets into something unique and exclusive, which relaunches their value. “The digital art it is being one of the first fields of use for Blockchain and cryptocurrencies”, explained Charles Stewart, executive director of the historic British auction house Sotheby’s. And it is that NFT collecting last year moved up to 41,000 million dollars, a value similar to that of traditional art.

Beyond art, NFTs are increasingly used by companies as ways to attract and retain their followers. “You are not only buying an image, but with it you acquire a token that gives you exclusive advantages such as access to events or certain products”, explained the technologist and investor Becks Perfect. Brands like Pizza Hut and artists like Shawn Mendes have launched their NFTs, a path that Barça will also follow. Your president, Joan Laportaexplained in Mobile that they will bet on this technology to connect with their 300 million fans, but also to “help the finances” of the club.

Despite the transformative expectations raised by the most enthusiastic, the so-called crypto economy still faces multiple challenges to position itself as a reliable, secure, sustainable, egalitarian and useful environment.