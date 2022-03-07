The descent of the covid-19 slows down while the stealthy omicron advances

The lowering of the coronavirus in Catalonia it has braking. The regrowth risk (EPG), an indicator that measures the potential growth of the epidemic, rose this Monday for the first time in 40 days and stood at 602 points (six more than on Sunday). The “high risk threshold” is from 100 points. The novelty of the current situation is the BA.2 subvariant of omicron (the stealthy omicron), It is present in 30% of infections. Is more transmissible than the original omicron (BA.1), although not more serious or with greater capacity to escape vaccines.

The pandemic has not ceased to exist, despite the fact that it no longer covers the front pages of the media. The indicators remain very high: the positivity (which measures the percentage of positives resulting from PCR and antigens) is in the 10.92%. The WHO considers the pandemic to be under control. if positivity does not rise above 5%. The virus transmission rate (Rt) remains below 1 (indicating that the pandemic is regressing), but has grown again and is now at 0.91.

If at this time the authorities choose to lift restrictions, it is not because the indicators are encouraging, but because covid-19 is no longer a serious disease. The omicron variant and its subvariant, Highly contagious, they are not a cause for medical concern because most of those infected become mildly ill.

The hospital pressure, right now, it has nothing to do with that of past waves that had indicators similar to those of now: this Monday there are 1,152 people admitted for coronavirus in hospitals (22 more than yesterday), of which 161, two less than the day before, They are serious in the ICU. These are figures that allow the proper functioning of hospitals. The increase in patients admitted for covid-19 has to do, according to the Secretary of Public Health of Catalonia, carmen heads, with the weekend effect, since there are few registrations.

the subvariant

Cabezas has said that the BA.2 subvariant of ómicron is already above 30% and, predictably, will exceed 50% next week. Speaking to the press at the El Clot primary care center (CAP) in Barcelona, ​​​​Heads has indicated that “the descent continues, but not at the speed of before, and we have to be very vigilant.”

The Secretary of Public Health has attributed it more to the increase in diagnostic tests than to the elimination of restrictions, but has not ruled out that the BA.2 subvariant of omicron may have an influence.

Cabezas has highlighted that this lineage has been increasing “at a slow pace” in Catalonia and that last week it represented 30% of all infections, so it has been estimated that next week it could already reach 50%.

In addition, he recalled that it is more transmissible, but not more serious or with greater escape capacity of vaccines than the original ómicron (BA.1).

Regarding the removal of indoor masks, Cabezas has reiterated that Catalonia’s proposal, which he will transfer to the Interterritorial Health Council this Thursday in Zaragoza, is that it begin to be withdrawn progressively in schools, and then extend it to the population as a whole.