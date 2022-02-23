The dictatorships of the Persian Gulf fight an internal battle to conquer world sport

In 1993, the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) decided to open up to new markets by organizing two tournaments in the Persian Gulfone in Doha, the capital of Qatar, and another in Dubai, one of the seven territories that make up the United Arab Emirates.

By then, FIFA had already begun to explore that possibility, organizing in 1992 the first edition of what would later be called the Confederations Cup, based in Saudi Arabia for its first three editions.

They were experiences ahead of their time, somewhere between rarity and audacity, still in the twentieth centurywhich largely anticipated what was going to happen in the next two decades.

Today, not only minor tennis tournaments or experimental championships football, but many of the main events on the world sports calendar take place in an area of ​​the world governed by absolute monarchs and characterized by its systematic contempt for Human rights. The World Cup in Qatar will be the great paradigm at the end of the year.

“They are monarchies that are highly criticized in the West for their authoritarian systems and they try to improve or soften their image through these investments in sport, which is a soft power. They have seen that sport unites, goes beyond ideology and political systems, and generates a lot of fans both in the West and in their own countries”, analyzes Miguel Oteromain researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute.

And now golf

The last of the órdagos coming from that corner of the world map points to golf. And unlike most previous operations, destined to remain pieces of the cake that have historically corresponded to European powers, now USA he also feels the threat.

Saudi Arabia is determined to shore up the asian-tour of golf, the third most important circuit in the world at the moment, very far from the European and especially the American.

“It is rumored that they are offering exclusive contracts of 100 million euros for five years to Americans. Do you think they are going to reject it?” Said the Spanish golfer, Pablo Larrazabala few days ago to El Mundo.

“There is a view in the region that the Qataris and the Emiratis, and the Bahrainis to a lesser extent, have done better than Saudi Arabia and are punching well above their weight, not only in sports, but also in other fields such as aviation. In Arabia, the elites they are tired that their neighbors are ahead and have entered this race”, analyzes the expert in International Relations.

fear and envy

If Saudi Arabia has not jumped into this dynamic before, continues Otero, it is because it did not count on the need that its small neighbors did feel: “They feel a historical fear against Saudi Arabia. The feeling is that if at some point he tries to invade or go against Qatar, it will be more difficult for him to do so. In a way there is a security argument and sport helps them win over public opinion in the West, just as large investments in strategic sectors help them win over those rulers and businessmen”.

Because it should not be forgotten that, despite the fact that these countries are frequently taken as a bloc (this same report does so), there is also a intense competition.

Otero recalls at this point the embargo of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Qatar and that one of the reasons for this decision was the generated envy by the designation of the World Cup and the refusal of the Qataris to share the venue with Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

World Cup… and JJOO?

Precisely, the World Cup to be held at the end of this year in Qatar will be the high point of this process of ‘hierarchization’ of high-level sport. Ahead, by entity and media projection, there is only one goal left: the Olympic Games.

Dohathe Qatari capital, has already made attempts for 2016 and 2020 and is beginning to position itself for 2036the first date on the calendar without an assigned date, if the World Cup is a success.

A challenge that is already complicated a priori, since the appointment born stained. In the first place, due to the thousands of deaths related to the construction of the stadiums that have been reported over the years, figures that the emirate flatly denies and that once again put the focus on the violation of Human Rights that occurs in the country.

The other great stigma of Qatar is the alleged massive purchase of votes, through bribes, that occurred so that it could be chosen as the venue for the tournament and that even took the then president of FIFA and UEFA, Joseph Blatter and michel platinirespectively.

Football, as a king sport, has been the industry that has attracted the most in recent years to the sovereign capital of these dictatorships. Abu Dhabicapital of the UAE, opened the ban in 2008 with the purchase of Manchester City, a club until then minor in England and today one of the most powerful in the world.

Qatar followed the same path in 2012 with the acquisition of PSG and a few months ago it was Saudi Arabia that entered football by buying Newcastle through a sovereign wealth fund. Bahrain currently follows a lower profilealthough it has Córdoba and Paris FC in its portfolio.

The commitment to football also extends to championships. Apart from the aforementioned World Cup, several of the latest editions of the Club World Cup have been held in the Persian Gulf.

The UAE has hosted the 2009, 2010, 2017, 2018 and 2021 editions, won a few days ago by Chelsea. Qatar, meanwhile, hosted the tournament in 2019 and 2020.

The Super Cup

Saudi Arabia entered the business by reaching a long-term agreement with the RFEF to host the Spanish Super Cup. The alliance started in 2020 and will last until at least 2029not without criticism for allowing the Saudi dictatorship to take advantage of Spanish football to whitewash its international image.

The motor is being another of the main fields of investment of these dictatorships. The four countries analyzed in this report celebrated in 2021, for first timeFormula 1 grand prix.

Bahrain premiered in 2004, Abu Dhabi in 2009 and Qatar and Saudi Arabia did so last year, although the losail in Doha it had already been hosting a MotoGP Grand Prix since 2004. And, of course, the Dakar Rally, whose last three editions have been held in Saudi Arabia.

tennis and cycling

The other two great sports that these dictatorships have focused on are tennis and cycling. Qatar and the UAE host ATP and WTA tournaments, the Masters Cup has been held three times in Doha, and this year’s Davis Cup is targeting Abu Dhabi.

As for cycling, the UAE Team of Tadej Pogacar (winner of the last two Tours) and the Bahrain-Victorious from Mikel Landa they are two of the five most powerful teams in the world and the local races gain prestige every year.

It is also worth noting Qatar’s firm commitment to hosting world championships. Apart from football, he has done it with handball (2015, even hiring Spanish fans to cheer on his team), cycling (2016), athletics (2019) and he will do it with swimming (2024). Also paddle tennis (2021), a sport on which they are launching their networks massively.

UFC and WWE

Lastly, they are also beginning to launch their networks on disciplines linked to sports-entertainment typical of the USA. Since 2010, the UAE has hosted numerous events of UFCthe leading promoter of mixed martial arts (MMA) and the WWE Since 2018, it has held two of its main annual events of wrestling (or pressing catch, as it is popularly known in Spain) in Saudi Arabia.

“I don’t know if they have managed to clean up their image, but they have at least managed to normalize your system and that there is no rejection of your money for coming from where it comes from. Newcastle is being sold to a Saudi investment and that shows that even in English football, with all its tradition, it is accepted”, concludes the researcher from the Elcano Royal Institute about a process with as much interest abroad as among the dictatorships themselves.