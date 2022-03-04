The EMA approves the booster vaccine with Pfizer in adolescents and that of Moderna in children

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended this Thursday to authorize the booster dose with the Pfizer vaccine in young people between 12 and 17 years old and endorsed the use of Moderna in children 6 to 11 years oldwith a dose lower than that recommended in adults and an interval of four weeks.

After analyzing interim data from a clinical trial in people over 16 years of age and real-world evidence of the use of Pfizer boosters in young people in Israel, the EMA believes that “the available evidence is sufficient to conclude that the immune response to a booster dose in adolescents would be at least equal to that in adults.”

ensures that “no new security issues were identified from the available data”although it stresses that more information on studies and analyzes in adolescents is expected in the coming months.

However, the agency does not state a specific time interval between the second and third dose of Pfizer in adolescents and stresses that “the decision on whether and when to offer reinforcement in this age group” must take into account certain factors.

“As the spread and the likely severity of the disease (especially with the omicron variant) in younger peoplethe known risk of side effects (particularly the very rare but serious complication of myocarditis) and the existence of other protection measures and restrictions”, he details.

Therefore, the EMA recommends “authorization” of the booster dose in this age group, in a decision aimed at “supporting national campaigns in those Member States that dedicate themselves to offering booster vaccines to adolescents”, but this does not mean that the EMA urges or urges to inject a booster with Pfizer to all young people between 12 and 17 years of age.

Modern in children under 11 years

On the other hand, the agency recommended Moderna (Spikevax) for use in children ages 6 to 11 after reviewing a study that showed that the immune response – in antibody levels – to the lowest dose of Spikevax (50 µg) was “comparable” to that seen with the highest dose in 18-25 year olds.

“Evidence indicates that the efficacy and safety of Spikevax in children 6 to 11 years of age are similar to that in adults. (…) Its benefits in this age group outweigh the risks, especially in those with conditions that increase the risk of developing severe Covid-19,” he explained.

The most common side effects seen have been similar to those over 12 years of age, such as pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, nausea, vomiting, fever, and muscle painamong others, that improve a few days after the injection.

Moderna’s vaccine is the second supported by the EMA in children under 11 years of age, since the agency already approved last November the use of Pfizer (Comirnaty) in children between 5 and 11 yearsalso with a lower dose than that used in those over 12 and with an interval of three weeks between the first and second.