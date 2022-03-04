The emotional story behind the viral photo of one of the families fleeing the war

Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand words. This is the case of the war in Ukraine which, in the last eight days, has left many stories worth telling.

The war has claimed at least 2,000 lives and forced more than a million people to leave their homes behind and leave your country. Thus, the Swedish photojournalist, Paul Hansen, has recounted the hard ‘goodbye’ of the Ukrainian families who had to separate their paths after the harsh Russian offensive.

One of the images that has had the most impact is that of the cover of the Swedish newspaper ‘Dagens Nyheter’, which has been widely shared on social networks by multiple users and journalists.

Hansen, on his Instagram, has explained the story behind the picture: The father of the baby in the photo, Taras, has to stay in Ukraine as men between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited from escaping the country. For this reason, the trains and cars that try to leave the country are occupied mainly by women and children. “Taras cries when he says goodbye to his son Matviy. His wife Kristina has drawn a heart on the door of the train”, “Taras is forced to stay behind”, relates the photojournalist.