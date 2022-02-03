The first engineering course in Terrassa turns 120

The first engineering course in Terrassa meets 120 years This February 3 and to commemorate the anniversary, the Higher School of Industrial, Aerospace and Audiovisual Engineering of Terrassa (ESEIAAT) of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) has scheduled a series of activities for the whole year.

The City Council of Terrassa joins the celebration putting the ESEIAAT in the center of the Modernist Fair to give visibility to the teaching center and make its history known.

The director of the ESEIAAT, Xavier Rocastated in a statement issued on February 2 by the organization that “over the years, the training of engineers in Terrassa has provided society with highly qualified professionals to deal with excellence in challenges and needs of the country“.

The history of ESEIAAT

February 3 1902 was inaugurated first course of the Superior School of Industries of Terrassa, taught, in its beginnings, in the City Hall of the city and, later, in the Palace of Industries, a building that follows the models of German eclectic architecture and was designed by the architect Luis Muncunill.

The building became the headquarters of the University School of Industrial Technical Engineering of Terrassa (EUITIT) in 1972the same year in which he began to form part of the CPU. Year 2010 it changed its name to the Terrassa School of Engineering (ETT).

Five years later, the ETT and the Superior Technical School of Industrial and Aeronautical Engineering of Terrassa (ETSIIAT) merged and created the current ESEIAAT from the UPC.

The Palace of Industries has contributed to the industrial and university development of the city, becoming the cradle of most areas of engineering.

Plus Terrassa news in the newspaper