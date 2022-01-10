The former president of the Basketball Federation, sentenced to one year in jail

The Provincial Court of Madrid has sentenced to the former president of the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) José Luis Sáez to one year in jail for a continuing offense of misappropriation for charging personal expenses to the entity itself.

The case was uncovered as a result of an audit commissioned by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) in December 2015. After the embezzlement was discovered, he was investigated for various crimes, including embezzlement of public funds, misappropriation and unfair administration.

After concluding the criminal case, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office requested four years in prison for a continuing crime of misappropriation, as well as a seven-month fine with a daily fee of 100 euros. He also accused the former economic director Luis Giménez Martínez, whom he requested a sentence of one year and nine months in prison and a six-month fine with a daily fee of 50 euros.

Apparently, Sáez allegedly charged the federation’s card with expenses that were not related to the president’s activity, such as private meals, drinks, cigars and trips, among other concepts.

The defendants attended the trial this morning at the Madrid Provincial Court. In the view they have acknowledged the facts, a condition required by law to accept the agreement reached a few weeks ago with the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.

Thus, José Luis Sáez has accepted a firm sentence of one year in prison and a fine of four months and fifteen days, with a daily fee of 25 euros for the commission of a continuous crime of misappropriation. The former economic director has been sentenced to six months in prison and the payment of a three-month fine, with a daily fee of 25 euros.

During the investigation, investigating judge Juan Antonio Toro was accused of crimes of prevarication and revelation of secrets for allegedly providing information to someone who was not a party to the criminal procedure that he was instructing against the former president of the Spanish Basketball Federation.

He was investigated as a result of a complaint filed by the former president of the Spanish Tennis Federation (FET) José Luis Escañuela against the then Secretary of State for Sports, Miguel Cardenal, and the general director of Sports, Ana Muñoz. The Prosecutor’s Office requested 15 years of disqualification but finally the Supreme Court acquitted the magistrate.