The hospitals of Catalonia recover all the activity of the pre-covid era

The Catalan hospitals have already recovered care level They had before the arrival of covid-19. The pandemic displaced the other pathologies turned the health centers into monographs on the disease and increased the waiting lists of non-urgent surgeries (the urgent ones never stopped attending). But, with the sixth wave of decline, the main hospitals in Catalonia 100% working again as in the pre-pandemic era.

“Right now, we are doing all the surgical activity, we have All operating rooms open. This week we have been able to recover the 100% of the surgical activity”, points out the manager of the surgical area of ​​the hospital clinic, Naomi Pou. At the peak of the sixth wave, this hospital reduced its total surgical activity by 25% to focus on the coronavirus.

“But this all recovered. Now the challenge is to recover the activity that could not be done those weeks”, adds Pou, who clarifies, however, that the center never stopped treating seriously ill patients. “Yes, non-serious interventions have been delayed.”

The challenge is to recover the activity that was not carried out during the sixth wave, which reached 15% in some hospitals

Still hospitals keep rooms for covid-19 and busy icu by patients with the virus. “That obviously is a situation that did not exist in the pre-pandemic. Nor do we already have many toilets on leave due to coronavirus as at other times,” says the manager of the surgical area of ​​the Clinic.

The Sea Hospital He has already reached 90% of his surgical activity and expects to be at 100% next week. “We have less than 50 patients admitted for covid and there are nine in the ICU. These are figures that allow us to recover activity, especially surgical which is the most affected”, explains Michael Pera, director of the care and medical area of ​​the Sea.

“Faster” recovery

The recovery of hospital activity, assures, it is “faster than last year”. “In the first quarter of 2021 [con la tercera ola]we were almost three months at 50% of our activity. This year, before the end of February, we will be at 100%, “he adds.

This recovery has been faster than last year because, at the healthcare level, the sixth wave has had a minor impact than previous waves. In the ucis there are right now less than 300 patients with covid; last year around this time there were more than 600.

Just one year ago, hospitals like Mar spent three months operating at 50% of their ordinary activity

“Besides -points out Pera-, between 30% and 40% of patients with covid that we have had here they were hospitalized for another reason. That is, they were diagnosed with covid-19 in the routine PCR, but they did not enter due to covid. Therefore the impact of this sixth wave, even though it was a surprise, it is not comparable to the previous ones thanks to the vaccination”.

It coincides with the Hospital Clínic in that the objective now is recover surgery for non-urgent pathologies. The Sea currently has 400 patients who have been waiting for a year to operate. “Before the pandemic, we had a waiting list of zero days. But now we have had continuous interruptions and decreases in surgical activity for two years,” he justifies. Was “long periods” in which hospital only operated cancer and emergency. And of those powders, these muds.

Operating theaters “to the maximum”

The Hospital of Santa Creu i Sant Pau recovered 100% of its activity on Monday after the impact of the sixth wave, which reduced it by 15%. The operating theaters are already operating at full capacity. “In 2021, compared to 2019, we had three waves and we did the same activity as in 2019,” he highlights. Xavier Borras, medical director of Sant Pau. Borràs hopes to recover that 15% of activity not done “between February and March”.

The centers maintain differentiated covid and non-covid circuits, something that makes work difficult

And the same says the largest hospital in Catalonia, Vall d’Hebron. “Our activity is already like in the pre-Covid era, although we only stopped it in the first wave,” he points out. Maria Jose Abadias, assistant director of Vall d’Hebron. The only interventions that this center “rescheduled” in the sixth wave were those in which the patient gave positive 48 hours before the operation in the routine PCR that is done to those admitted to the hospital. The center maintains, yes, the covid and non-covid circuits. A large building in this hospital complex is intended for a large number of coronavirus patients.

This is precisely another of the challenges for health workers: care for patients with covid-19 and to those who do not have the disease but to whom the virus can do a lot of damage. “Cancer patients, transplant recipients, the elderly… All this involves complicated work dynamics,” says Borràs from Sant Pau.

Other hospitals in the territory are experiencing the same situation as those in Barcelona. The Doctor Truet, in Girona, it has been working normally, 100%, since this February and its surgical activity is not affected by covid-19, according to sources at the center. And confirms the same Hospital Arnau de Vilanova, in Lleida.