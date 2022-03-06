The images of the brutal fall of Alaphilippe in the Strade Bianche

Julian Alaphilippecycling world champion, suffered a brutal fall this Saturday during the Strade Bianche, the Italian race that takes place in the Tuscany region and is marked by stretches of unpaved white dirt known as ‘sterrato’. The test is called ‘The Hell of the South’ in allusion to the cobblestones of the Paris-Roubaix which is known as the ‘Hell of the North’.

This is insane. pic.twitter.com/3n4oM5c41E — Cycling out of context (@OutOfCycling) March 5, 2022

The Italian classic, for the moment, has been marked by a massive crash that has occurred 100 kilometers from the finish line in Siena and in which different runners have been involved, including, alaphilippe. The world champion has flipped the bell and his bicycle has been shot. In the test, apart from the French runner, other cycling figures such as Tadej Pogacar and Alexander Valverde. The race is broadcast on Eurosport.