The judge allows Djokovic to leave the hotel to continue his case

The Australian justice began this Monday to analyze whether or not to deport the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who has been isolated since Thursday in a hotel in the city of Melbourne after the authorities of the oceanic country revoked his visa for not being vaccinated.

A day’s view at Melbourne Federal Circuit Court, which It was scheduled to take place from 10 am (23.00 GMT on Sunday), started with more than 30 minutes late and with technical problems in the broadcast “online”.

The eve, Judge Anthony Kelly rejected a request from the Australian Government to delay the hearing until Wednesday.

The first shift in the morning corresponds to the Serbian tennis player’s lawyers, who have two hours to present their arguments against Australia’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa upon his arrival in the country last Wednesday.

According to documents presented to the court over the weekend, the world’s number one legal team argues that the 34-year-old Serb received via email a Australian Department of the Interior assessment that it was said to meet the requirements to enter the country without quarantine.

Also that Djokovic tested positive for covid last December 16 and that two weeks later he was recovered therefore, on January 1, he had been given permission to enter Australia without being vaccinated.

Lawyers for the Australian Government maintain, for their part, that Djokovic, known for opposing mandatory immunization against covid-19, you received no guarantees that your exemption would be accepted to enter the country without being vaccinated.

The world’s number one tennis player landed at Melbourne airport on Wednesday night to participate in the Australian Open, to be held between January 17 and 30.

Djokovic wants to clarify his situation so that he will be considered in the Australian Open tennis draw, which winning would become his tenth title of that tournament and his twenty-first Grand Slam.

The Australian Government, which has the possibility to use powers of attorney to deport the Serbian tennis player, requires travelers to have the complete schedule of the covid-19 vaccine or a valid medical exemption to enter the country.