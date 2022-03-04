The Mobile World Congress closes with more than 60,000 attendees

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) has said goodbye this Thursday with a clear message of recovery. The technological congress held this week between Barcelona and l’Hospitalet de Llobregat has exceeded all expectations and has welcomed more than 60,000 attendees from 200 countries, a figure that despite being far from the pre-pandemic era shows an upward trend after two years of greater impact by the health crisis of the covid. “It has been exciting to bring our community, so passionate about connectivity, back together to discuss the opportunities that lie ahead,” he said. John HoffmannCEO of the GSMAorganizer of the fair.

This recovery has also been noted in the corridors of Gran Via de Barcelona Fair, where Mobile has occupied seven of its eight pavilions, a notable expansion compared to last year. More than 1,900 companies from up to 160 countries have exhibited in them and only those from powers such as China or Japan have not been able to participate in person due to the restrictions on mobility imposed in their countries by the pandemic.

In addition to the face-to-face attendees, the talks and debates of the Mobile have gathered more than 500,000 unique daily viewers in its online broadcast. Of the 1,000 speakers who have participated in the congress, only 36% have been women, a lack of parity deeply rooted in the technology industry and that is one of the challenges for the next editions. “It has been an absolutely successful edition that represents a return to normality, to put Barcelona on the map”, he celebrated Constanti Serrallonga, general director of Fira de Barcelona. At the start of this, the organization estimated the impact of the congress in the territory at around 240 million euros and the creation of some 6,700 part-time jobs, figures that the GSMA will confirm in the coming days.

The organization’s agreement with Barcelona to host the MWC ends in 2024. Hoffman explained in an interview with EL PERIÓDICO that starting next year they will begin to think about whether or not to renew that symbiotic relationship with the Catalan capital that began in 2006 Serrallonga has been optimistic about what may happen then: “Our job is to make the best possible edition every year and, seeing the satisfaction of GSMA, I am calm”.

technology trends

The progression of Mobile as a global technological showcase was cut short in 2020 with the emergence of the coronavirus, which forced its cancellation. In the previous year’s edition, 2019, the fair had gathered 109,000 people, its historical record. After the pandemic hit, GSMA opted in 2021 for a hybrid format that allowed the participation of 30,000 attendees.

Beyond starting a path of recovery towards pre-pandemic normality, the MWC that concludes this Thursday has been marked by expanding sectors in the industry such as 5G connectivity and robotics, mobile telephony, Artificial Intelligence and computing in the cloud and other more recently popularized trends such as virtual reality and cryptoeconomics.

Boosting start-ups

While last year’s 4 Years From Now (4YFN) was one of the main attractions within the congress (it was the first time it was held in the same facilities), the general hustle and bustle of people in the seven pavilions that Mobile has occupied this year have converted the hall of start-ups in one more attraction. No less successful for that: the event celebrated its eighth edition this year, and in line with the good times that the Barcelona ecosystem in particular and Europe in general is experiencing, it did so with figures already similar to those of before the pandemic.

They have exhibited 600 companies (80% of those that participated in the 2019 edition), almost half from outside Spain and in a space that is even larger than that of then. In the four days that the fair has been running, it has been seen above all start-ups developing ‘software’, and with solutions for the health sector, mobility or smart cities and education. The congress has also highlighted the investment appetite and the hunger for financing of the start-ups themselves, that the ‘unicorn’ companies -technological companies valued at more than one billion dollars- are on all the radars and that the challenges of the they are more social than technological.

“There will be a lot of talk about technological humanism: what is the purpose of technology and its impact on society”, anticipated days before starting, in a conversation with El Periódico, the general director of 4YFN, Pedro Duran. “We close a very intense Mobile, at the height of the great editions, with two indisputable protagonists: 5G connectivity and, above all, the humanistic vision of technology”, agreed the CEO of the Mobile World Capital Foundation, Carlos Grauin your closing balance.