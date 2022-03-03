The National Court annuls a fine of 571,000 euros to Mourinho

The National Court has annulled the sanction of 571,073 euros imposed in 2015 to the football coach José Mourinho derived from the tax settlement related to the Income Tax of Physical Persons (personal income tax) from 2010 to 2012, when he was managing Real Madrid.

The fourth section of the Contentious has annulled the sanctioning agreement and has also declared the right of the Administration to determine the tax debt expiredria of the current Roma coach corresponding to 2010, according to the ruling, which can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

The Chamber has partially upheld the appeal of the Portuguese coach against a 2018 resolution of the Central Administrative Economic Court that dismissed his claim related to personal income tax for the periods 2010-2012, which resulted in a tax fine and a settlement agreement of 881,368 euros.

The court affirms thate the resolution where the fine was imposed only described the “objective conduct with reference to the applicable norm and the result”aspects that, “by themselves do not allow the conduct to be qualified even as reckless or negligent”.

However, he does not agree with Mourinho on the main point of his lawsuit, in which he alleged the incorrect assessment of the economic court on the taxation related to the payments received through the mediation of his contract with Real Madrid.

Mourinho claimed that these payments could not be considered his compensation because it was not proven that the club paid the Gestifute company -dedicated to intermediation between athletes and soccer clubs- on its own, “but it was Real Madrid who required the services” of this company and paid him for it, he says sentence.

Arguments that, in the opinion of the magistrates, “must not prevent the conclusion” that the owner of said company, Jorge Mendes, was Mourinho’s agent and therefore it was he who “was responsible for paying the corresponding remuneration “, so that the amounts paid by Real Madrid on his behalf increase his income from work and must be considered as such for tax purposes.