The pianist of peace: “I play the piano in wars to silence the sound of bombs”

Medykathe southernmost border crossing between Poland and Ukrainesounds like war That it’s not just shots and bombs. War sounds like children crying, adults screaming, sirens and dogs barking because so much noise scares them. Medyka It’s chaos since Russia started attacking the Ukrainians. A Polish town of 2,800 inhabitants overwhelmed by the arrival of refugees, soldiers and volunteers from everywhere who come to help.

Among the din, suddenly, a note of piano. People turn towards the source of the sound. There, 100 meters from the border, there is a young man covered with a hood. He is sitting in front of a rudimentary grand piano in which he has drawn with chalk the peace symbol. start playing Angelsby Robbie Williams. No one knows who he is or where she comes from, but she immediately grabs all the attention.

The boy is called David Martelloalthough he is better known by his stage name, Klavierkunst. His name is Italian but it is German, like his nickname, which would translate as piano art. He grew up in Tuningen, but says that he is from Stuttgart and that he travels the world with his piano: “I go wherever there is a conflict to try to calm things down and spread peace among those who want to listen to me”.

A decade of conflict in conflict

Davide Martello, the pianist of peaceIt’s been like this for 10 years. He is now 40 and has been a professional musician in Germany since his youth. But at Christmas 2012 he decided that he was going to go anywhere in the world where there was war or unrest. He built with his own hands a grand pianoput some wheels on it and went to Afghanistan. There he played for soldiers and civilians in the towns of Mazar-i-Sharif and Kunduz. Then he crossed the border to Uzbekistan and played for the refugees in Termez.

That was the beginning. Then came other conflicting destinations. In 2013 she played for 14 hours non-stop in Istanbul’s Taksim Square, during the riots of Turkey. That experience, he says, was enriching, but it did not turn out as well as the one in Afghanistan: the Turkish police let him finish his recital, but seized his piano when it was over.

“I’ve already been in the Ukraine playing,” he tells EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA. It was a year after performance in Turkey. It was planted in Kiev during the euromaidan revolution and gave a concert in the same square that the Russians are now trying to bomb. “I have already been to Ukraine and I am going to enter again. I am not afraid. I play in wars to drown out the sound of gunshots and bombs. Let’s see if Putin listens to me, I can soften his heart and stop the war”, she tells with a naive smile.

Two companion cats

He says that he does not travel alone, that he goes everywhere with a couple of faithful companions who sign up for all his crazy things. Are they also musicians? “No, they are cats,” she replies with a laugh. That’s his whole expedition: a Van in which he sleeps, a handmade piano, a bicycle and a couple of cats. They also accompanied him to play in the streets of Paris in 2015, after the jihadist attacks against the Bataclan hall.

In 2019, this particular entourage took its first jump to United States. He went to play in San Francisco, to give a concert in one of the steep streets of the city. But the unevenness ended up playing tricks on him; the piano began to slide and ended up destroyed. He himself was in charge of repairing it and ended up giving the promised concert.

The death of George Floyd

But his most remembered performance on US soil took place in 2020. After the death of george floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, Davide crossed the pond and stood in the heart of the riots to try to calm the people’s spirits. He tells us his story as curious people approach him and make requests of him. One by Vivaldi, another by Bach. Now him beautiful bye.

Davide makes it clear that this is not a maneuver to gain popularity on networks: “I have an Instagram account, but now I don’t even look at it. Notifications are popping up all the time, so I decided not to check it.” She doesn’t do it for the money either. “I have no sponsor behind me. I pay for the trips. I put a post on networks explaining that I was coming to war, in case anyone wanted to donate. The same day I had to close because they had already given me enough money to come”.

He will cross the border shortly. He arrived to Poland last Thursday and plans to cross the pass of Medyka with his truck and stand on Lviv, the closest Ukrainian city to that point. She says that maybe a couple of friends will arrive in the next few days to accompany him. If they dare to cross with him, they will go together. If not, he will go alone. “Now I am playing at the border because I want the first thing the refugees hear when they arrive here is something beautiful. There, the war. Here, peace”, he concludes.