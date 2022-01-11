The political class shows its sadness over the death of David Sassoli

The death of the president of the European Parliament, David sassoli, who had been hospitalized for fifteen days for serious complications after a dysfunction of his immune system, has saddened different authorities of the European Union. One of the first people to show their pain was the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who said she was “deeply” saddened by the loss of Sassoli, whom he defined as “a great European and proud Italian”.

“I am deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European and proud Italian,” said Von der Leyen on his official Twitter account.

Sassoli was “a compassionate journalist, a prominent President of the European Parliament and, above all, a dear friend “, affirmed the German policy, after assuring that his “thoughts are with his family”.

“Rest in peace dear David!”, concluded his tweet Von der Leyen in Italian.

Charles Michel shows his sadness

For his part, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed his sadness at the death of David Sassoli, of whom he said that he will miss “his warmth, his generosity, his kindness and his smile.”

“I feel sad and moved after the announcement of the death of the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli,” confessed the former Belgian prime minister on his official Twitter account, while conveying his “sincere” condolences to the family and friends of the Italian politician.

Sánchez shows his condolences

In Spain, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has also expressed his condolences and highlighted the work that the socialist has done during the pandemic “for a more united and social EU”.

“What sad news the death of President Sassoli,” wrote the leader of the Executive on Twitter, who remembers him as “a progressive friend, a great defender of European values.”

Sánchez has transferred in the aforementioned publication a message of affection to the family and friends of Sassoli, you have written in Italian.

Politicians of all signs mourn his death

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, and the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, regretted this Tuesday the death of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, who had been admitted since last December 26 due to a serious complication caused by a dysfunction of the immune system.

“A progressive man with deep democratic convictions. A terrible loss”, has moved the head of Consumption in a message that he has published on his profile on the social network Twitter. “What sad news”, he concluded his words.

In this same key, Díaz has praised his “good work, capacity for dialogue and firm commitment to humanist values.” “It is, without a doubt, a huge loss for the European family,” he assured.

The Minister of Labor conveyed her deepest condolences to those close to him who has been President of the European Parliament since 2019 in these difficult times.

Meritxell Batet, president of the Congress of Deputies: “I feel a deep sadness for the death of David Sassoli. A convinced Europeanist, with deep democratic values, a defender of consensus and, above all, a good friend. A great loss for all and all Europeans All my affection for your family and loved ones.

Jose Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “A great Europeanist has left, David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament. DEP”.

Ione Belarra, Minister for Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda: The loss of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, saddens all of us who have believed that a Europe based on social rights and solidarity is possible. The first duty of a democrat is to be an anti-fascist. “

Irene Montero, Minister of Equality: “My condolences and affection for the family and friends of David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, who always defended social justice and anti-fascism as pillars of the European project.”

Ines Arrimadas, leader of Ciudadanos: “I am very sorry for the death of David Sassoli, president of @Europarl_ES, Italian Social Democrat and convinced Europeanist. My sincere condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the Spanish liberals. DEP”.

Dolors Montserrat, spokesperson for the popular group in the European Parliament: “Deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli. He leaves us a Europeanist of deep convictions. All my affection for his family, friends and colleagues from @TheProgressives and @ Europarl_EN in this tough moment “.

Arancha González Laya, Former Minister of Foreign Affairs: “I was a Europeanist, a person of great umanitá, I was a friend #DavidSassoli abbraccio alla sua famiglia”. (He leaves us a Europeanist, a person of great humanity, he leaves us a friend. I hug his whole family).

Pere Aragonès, President of the Generalitat of Catalonia: “My condolences on the death of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, to his family, friends and political colleagues. We will always remember his European, progressive and democratic commitment.”

It was his spokesman Roberto Cuillo who announced this morning the death of Sassoli, at one fifteen on Tuesday, a few hours after announcing, also on Twitter.

After contracting pneumonia last September, Sassoli had spent more than two months recovering in his native country and he had recently returned to political activity when on December 26 he was admitted to an Italian hospital again.

His entry was not made public until this Monday when his spokesman announced the cancellation of all his public events.

After that announcement, the social networks of the leaders of the European institutions, including Von der Leyen, and of several of the heads of the main groups of the European Parliament, as well as the Italian political class were filled with samples of support and affection for the president of the European Parliament.

The Italian Social Democrat, who before entering politics had a long journalistic career, was appointed president of the European Parliament in July 2019 and was in the final week of his mandate, since next Tuesday the European Parliament will elect a new president by have reached the halfway point of this legislature (2019-2024).