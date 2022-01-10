The president of the European Parliament cancels his acts after two weeks hospitalized

The Italian David Sassoli has been admitted to his country since December 26 due to a “serious complication” in his state of health, and has canceled all the activities on his schedule

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, He has been hospitalized for two weeks for “serious” complications after a dysfunction of his immune system, his spokesman said Monday. Roberto Cuillo, who advanced that all his upcoming activities have been canceled.

“The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has been in hospital in Italy since December 26. The hospitalization was necessary for a serious complication due to a dysfunction in his immune system. As a result, all official activities of the president have been canceled“his spokesman said in a statement.

Despite the fact that the 65-year-old Italian Social Democrat has more than two weeks admitted, this information had not transpired until today.

Following pneumonia

Sassoli contracted pneumonia last September that forced him to enter a hospital in Strasbourg (France) to obtain treatment and, although he was discharged a week later, he continued his recovery in his native country and was absent from plenary sessions at the October and November meetings for more than two months, as well as from the European summit October.

Sassoli returned to direct a plenary session of the European Parliament in November, when thanked the vice presidents, group leaders and secretariat of the institution that will continue with the parliamentary work in his absence from mid-September.

The European Parliament will elect a new president next week in its plenary session in Strasbourg, although the replacement has nothing to do with the Italian’s state of health and it was planned to have reached the halfway point of the legislature. The popular Maltese Roberta Metsola She is the favorite to take over. The popular Maltese has shown her support for Sassoli in a message in Italian in which she wanted to convey “all her understanding for the difficult time that President David Sassoli and his family are going through.”

Reactions in Europe

“Dear President, dear David, my thoughts are with you as you fight for your health. I wish you a speedy and complete recovery,” the president of the European Commission wrote on her Twitter account, Ursula von der Leyen.

Also the leader of the popular group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, wished “a lot of strength in this difficult moment” to the Italian politician and conveyed to him that his group is “thinking about him and his loved ones”, while the leader of the Social Democrats, Iratxe García -who shares a political family with Sassoli- said he was following the news about the health of his “friend and partner” and wished him a speedy recovery.