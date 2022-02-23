The referees warn the clubs: “They underestimate us in networks and there are Kaffirs who believe that everything is worth”

It was evident that something was going to change immediately in the refereeing establishment. The replacement a couple of months ago Carlos Velasco Carballo by Luis Medina Cantalejo at the head of the presidency of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), celebrated in silence by the majority of referees, has brought a certain change of style.

Not only in the actions of the referees on the field and in the VOR room (which is, after all, what is important), but also in the way in which the posts outward. And this Tuesday, in Medina’s first appearance, it has become evident.

Faced with the almost professional political tone, avoiding any puddlewhich Velasco used, his successor has been released faithful to his way of being, pointing finger without room for interpretation and not exactly embracing what is politically correct.

More respect

Because although this Tuesday’s call was intended for the usual referee balance After two thirds of the season (and it was done), the appearance of the CTA’s top bosses revolved mainly around the “concern” of the establishment for “respect for the institutional figure of the referee.”

“We have gone from the fact that years ago there were presidents who called drunk and rascals the referees to now spill everything on social networks. Something is failing in football and in the schoolsat all levels”, he warned, pointing out that last season the majority of incidents were seen in the categories cadet and youth (between 14 and 18 years).

networks and websites

Medina focused mainly on the tendency of many clubs in recent weeks to point out and criticize on their Twitter accounts and official websites the suspected errors that the referees are committing in their matches.

🗣️ Luis Medina Cantalejo, president of the @CTA_RFEF: “I don’t think that using social networks to criticize the referees in an interested way is the right thing to do after a game.” ➡️ “The doors of the @CTA_RFEF they are open to face things face to face”. pic.twitter.com/CB8kSDS4lI — RFEF (@rfef) February 22, 2022

“It is not appropriate for social networks and club websites to be used to criticize interested and negative to the referees and belittle us as it is being done, even more so when the doors of the CTA are open to presidents and CEOs”, denounced the former international collegiate.

“When that happens – he continued – there are many kaffirs, savages or pseudo-criminals They think they can do whatever they want. But since nothing happens… It’s time for us to say ‘it’s enough'”.

personal threats

In this line, Medina, resident in Seville, has narrated the threats that he and his family suffered after the incidents that forced the suspension of the Andalusian derby in the Cup, after a Betis fan hit the Sevilla player Joan Jordán with a PVC bar.

As he explained, the Police He spent two nights guarding his home after insults and threats were made against his children, one of them a minor. He has claimed, yes, that those who carried out these acts do not represent Betis or his fans, “which is 10”.

“Is the most dirty and Coward I have lived through 40 years of arbitration. And people from within Betis have thrown more gasoline on the fire from their social networks. I’m still waiting for them to explain to me what has happened “, he has denounced.

new protocol

The president of the CTA has also put on the table the serious incidents that have been experienced in grassroots football in recent weeks and that have even led to the paralysis of football in the Balearic Islands this weekend, a measure that he has supported without fissures.

In this sense, Medina has presented a protocol (which, in essence, had already been applied) of action in the event of incidents involving the public, which implies, among other things, the definitive suspension of the game in the event that an object hits a player, referee or other person present on the field of play.

🚨 IMPORTANT! This is the new ACTION PROTOCOL on public incidents. ✖️ Throwing objects.

✖️ Pyrotechnics, flares and smoke canisters.

✖️ Violent, racist, xenophobic or intolerant acts pic.twitter.com/cVu0UXq2kX — RFEF (@rfef) February 22, 2022

Medina has also reproached the Cartagena who a few weeks ago accused referee Quintero González of telling his players “fuck you” after losing against Ibiza in a Second Division match.

As he explained, they reviewed the audios of the match three times (everything the referees say is recorded) and they have not found a trace of that phrase: “someone lies and it is neither the CTA nor the referee”.

clear actions

Regarding the evolution of arbitration, the new head of the referees has vindicated his philosophy that they only enter to assess and judge very clear actions: “There is a change in mentality, that there is a slight contact should not be enough for the VAR to ratify a penalty”.

He has also explained that he is in favor of pointing out only the “clear clear clear hands”, although he has recognized that there will always be controversy around these situations.

About him effective playing time, so fashionable in recent weeks, the referees have claimed that they are putting measures in place to compensate for lost time. In this sense, they have ensured that the average discount time has gone from 5:53 minutes to 7:22 this season, a 29% increase.

VAR errors

“We have asked the referees to be generous with the discounts and to add more if time is lost, even overreacting a little, so that everyone can see that he is adding more because of that circumstance”, he pointed out.

Regarding the balance of VAR data, its maximum responsible, Carlos Clos Gomezpointed out that up to now there have been 84 interventions in the First Division, one every 2.94 games played.

Of them, 81 have been correct and the other three have been considered as a VAR error. In addition, they understand that other nine situations the VAR should have intervened and he didn’t do it by mistake. “We prefer a non-performed intervention than a poorly performed one”, they explained.