The return of outdoor masks was not proposed by the experts

The experts of the Ministry of Health and the territorial councils at the beginning and the middle of the month, they proposed a series of measures to the Government to establish a joint strategy in order to stop the sixth wave before the arrival of the Christmas celebrations. However, among those restrictions transferred by the Alerts Presentation, Preparedness and Response Plans no the mandatory nature of the mask was announced this afternoon by the President of the Executive, Pedro Sánchez, at the Conference of Presidents.

This extraordinary meeting that has taken place in the Senate and to which the regional presidents have attended telematically was going to be based, according to sources from a regional executive, on the agreements of the Presentation of December 3 and 17. THE PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA has accessed both texts and the word “mask” only appears to influence the use of this protection element as established in Law 2/2021, of ‘urgent measures of prevention, containment and coordination to face to the health crisis’, which was modified on June 25, 2021 to eliminate the obligation of the mask outdoors, except when a safety distance of more than 1.5 meters cannot be guaranteed.

“Correct use of a mask as long as possible”, is the guideline that prevails in this regard in the text, while the experts remember that they should continue to be used in public transport, in mass events, in acts religious, in the premises of catering and hospitality and in other areas interiors, especially in territories that are at levels of transmission of coronavirus 3 and 4, designated by the Ministry of Health as high and very high risk areas, respectively. At no time did the health experts ask to return to the mandatory nature of this hygienic element outdoors, despite the fact that they claimed it from the Government from Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, the Valencian Community, Galicia, Navarra, Castilla y León and the Basque Country.

Among other recommendations for the control of the epidemiological situation, these professionals proposed increasing the frequency of public transport, evaluating whether security conditions are guaranteed in mass Christmas events (parades, parades, etc.) and even their non-celebration in alert territories 4, capacity limits in hospitality in high transmission areas or conducting a self-test prior to family reunions and visits to residential social health centers.