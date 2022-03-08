the self-destructive gene on the left, by Rosa Paz

There are those who maintain that the parties to the left of the PSOE have the self-destruction gene included by default. They have shown this over the years and also in the last week in which, with regard to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the verbal escalation of the leaders of United We Can against the decision of Pedro Sánchez of sending weapons to the Ukrainians went so far that on Sunday Minister Ione Belarra referred to the PSOE as a “war party”. Bearing in mind that Podemos is the minority partner in the government coalition, one might wonder if, in this situation, a party that claims to be pacifist like yours it can continue, without flinching, in an Executive dominated by a party that they consider warmongering. It would seem inconsistent.

The same could be said, by the way, of his electoral coalition, since the IU and En Comú ministers in the Government, three of the five of the minority bloc, have supported Sánchez’s decision, starting with Yolanda Díaz, candidate ‘in pectore’ of that platform in which podemism will be included. Thus seen, the thoughtless declarations of Belarra They not only attacked the socialists, but also those who in their own sector did not share their opinions.

No one thought that this verbal escalation would lead to the breakdown of the coalitions, because neither United We Can nor Díaz can afford to leave the public showcase provided by the Executive to fall into the invisibility that would correspond to them as the third party of the opposition. . And breaking his electoral alliance would be suicidal. But seek in a rally the applause of the militants with the imprudence of the verb turned on He put the ingredients in the pot so that both coalitions would blow up. Oh that self-destructive gene! This Monday came the troubled rectification: Despite talking about those who send weapons, Belarra “was not referring to the PSOE”, even less to IU, it is understood, and Sánchez knows that he can always count on them. A way, like any other, to cling to the position.