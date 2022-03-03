The Twenty-seven approve the immediate residence and work permit for refugees from Ukraine

Since Russia started the war against Ukraine more than one million people have left the country, seeking refuge in neighboring countries, as many as those who came to Europe fleeing the war in Syria in 2015. The difference is that Ukrainians will not have to face the cumbersome and lengthy asylum procedure to obtain the refugee status. The Twenty-seven have closed a political agreement to activate for the first time in history the directive on the protection of displaced persons which will automatically allow displaced Ukrainians reside, work or study in the European Union, for at least one year but extendable up to three years, without having to apply for asylum in the EU, although they can also do so if they wish.

“Historic decision in the Justice and Home Affairs Council. The EU will give temporary protection to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. The EU stands together to save lives!”, said the Commissioner for the Interior, ylva johanson, on the agreement reached by the Twenty-seven unanimously just twenty-four hours after submitting a proposal. “It is a historic agreement that will allow the Member States to be able to offer protection to people fleeing the Ukrainian conflict with a response adapted to their situation,” added the French Minister of the Interior and rotating President of the Council, Gerald Darmanin.

Currently, Ukrainian passport holders can already enter the European space and stay for up to 90 days without applying for a visa. Those who benefit from the temporary protection activated by the EU will even be able to work in Europe and enjoy social protection, which includes access to housing, social assistance, medical or other assistance and means of subsistence. This protection will be effective retroactively. since last February 24 -although governments will be able to apply it more retroactively- and for one year, renewable every six months up to a total of three years, although Ukrainians who have already been in the EU since before the Russian invasion and cannot return to their country will also be able to accept. “This unanimous decision reflects that the EU is serious about the solidarity we have to show to the Ukrainian people in the face of this unjustifiable war,” Darmanin added.

The directive on temporary protection was adopted by the EU in 2001 although in its twenty years of life it had never been used, nor in the migration crisis seven years ago. Last Sunday, during an emergency council, the Twenty-seven were willing to use it and this Thursday they have confirmed it in an agreement that will be formalized in the next few hours. “We have received a million refugees from Ukraine and a few more may arrive. That is why we need solidarity and we need appropriate legislation to give people adequate protection”, justified Johansson who, in recent days, has visited all the countries bordering Ukraine, Poland, Hungary and Romaniato check the situation on the ground.

Area of ​​application

According to the agreement, which has undergone adjustments with respect to the initial proposal to achieve the commitment of the Twenty-seven, the temporary protection will apply to the totality of Ukrainian citizens and their family as well as people benefiting from international protection who were already refugees in Ukraine. However, long-term residents in Ukraine who were initially also covered by the community proposal will be left out of coverage and it will be up to the Member States to decide whether the directive applies to them. As for third-country nationals, short-term residents in Ukraine and students, they will not be covered but the EU will help them to leave the country and facilitate their transfer to their region of origin.

The plan does not include distribution quotas between Member States, although Brussels will establish a solidarity platform with the aim that Member States report on their reception capacity. Spainas reported by the Secretary of State for Security, Rafael Perezhas supported the decision and has announced that the Ukrainian community living in Spain, between 100,000 and 120,000 peoplecould serve as a “base” to help their compatriots.

In addition to activating the directive, the European Commission also proposed on Wednesday guidelines for border management with Ukraine. so as to reduce possible delays without affecting security controls. Under the Schengen rules, border guards can temporarily ease border controls in exceptional circumstances for certain categories of people. The guidelines set out criteria to help Member States decide who this measure can apply to, taking into account the needs of vulnerable travellers, such as children. However, when the identity of the person arriving cannot be determined, the usual border control will apply.