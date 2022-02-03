The Ukrainian Army is confident of causing “serious losses” to Russia if there is an invasion

Vasily Veresnovmajor in the Ukrainian Army 43 years oldhas just assumed command of a newly inaugurated Territorial Defense Forces unit in a old administrative building from the surroundings of Izium, a soulless town about 120 kilometers from Kharkov in a southerly direction. Along with a team of 50 militaryhas started training, temporarily and only during the weekendsabout fifty civilians and citizens in the reserve, all of them volunteers, who would be called up immediately in the event of an attack from the neighboring Russia. “The training lasts between six Y eight hours; we teach them the same thing A soldier at the beginning of military service“, Explain.

Despite not being on the front line, Vasili assumes with pride the task of instructing an Army of civilians who, if the invasion finally occurs, will watch over the military rearguard, protecting the communication lines and preventing possible sabotage organized by the Russian Special Forces. “We are all highly motivatedbecause we know that we defend our country”, he snaps. And before finishing, he formulates a firm conviction: “I hope nothing happens, but if Russia attacks, it will be very painful; we can cause them many losses“.

All military analysts agree: the Ukrainian Armed Forces of 2022 have nothing to do with that Army poorly trainedmade up of some few thousand soldierswhich in 2014 handed over its bases in the annexed Crimean peninsula without a battle, and which melted like a piece of sugar in a glass of water when the rebellion subsequently began in the regions of Donetsk Y Lugansk, spurred movement from other side of the border. “Currently Ukraine has deployed about 200,000 militarybetween soldiers and officers, and others 400,000 can be mobilized within hours“, explains to EL PERIÓDICO Mikhaylo Samus, at the head of New Geopolitics-Research Network, an information and research platform specialized in military themes and of geopolitics.

more military spending

In the eight years elapsed since the events in Crimea and Donbas, the Government of Ukraine has increased military spending considerably, up to levels difficult to conceive in Western Europe. According to data provided by the World Bank, in 2014 Kiev dedicated the 1.4% from his Gross Domestic Product, a figure that has increased to 4.1% in the 2020 financial year, on par, in relative terms, with that of the almighty neighbor to the east. Military aid provided by NATO and individual member states since 2014 amounts to $14 billion.

Tanks and armored vehicles are one of the mainstays on which the Russian Army has traditionally based its power. However, the 8,000 anti-tank missiles Javelin supplied by the USA constitute a significant threat for any armored advance. “Russia has 3,000 tanks Y tens of thousands of armored vehicles; It seems to me that it is an appropriate proportion”, emphasizes Samus.

The pending subject for the Ukrainian Army are anti-ballistic missile systems, given that the Russian Armed Forces have deployed 150 Iskander missiles and a hundred Kalibr projectiles. An attack with this type of weapon, indicates the Ukrainian military expert, could quickly neutralize “anti-aircraft defense systems” in Kiev, which, although dating from the Soviet era, constitute a formidable threat for Russian fighter planes and bombers, leaving the country defenseless against air raids. Indeed, if an attack does occur, missile launches against communication centers Y anti-aircraft batteries, the expert believes, would constitute one of the first stages of the conflict, after cyberattacks and sabotage. Judging by the statements made by Russian officials, Moscow is particularly concerned about the possible supply of anti-ballistic missile batteries by the West.