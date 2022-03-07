The Ulysses Syndrome: the extreme mourning of the refugees that beats in the exodus of Ukrainians

It has been two decades since the psychiatrist Joseba Achotegui described the call Ulysses syndrome or migrant syndrome with chronic and multiple stress. Since then, the concept has been used in a multitude of disciplines, from doctoral theses to university courses, to describe a picture of extreme migratory grief -not a mental illness, the doctor tells El Periódico de España, a newspaper of the same group, Prensa Ibérica, as this newspaper,-, which appears among those who leave their country and live in very adverse situations such as loneliness, exclusion, fear or helplessness. the tear of those who must leave behind the world they knew in absolutely adverse situations. In Ukraine, more than a million people have left the country fleeing the war. “It’s our turn in Europe, very close, and we’re not used to it. We’re going to see a lot of Ulysses Syndrome, with a lot of people in very bad conditions. Children are the most at risk.“, warns the psychiatrist.

“Ulysses spent his days sitting on the rocks, by the seashore, consuming himself by force of tears, sighs and sorrows, fixing his eyes on the sterile sea, crying tirelessly…” (Odyssey, canto V, 150). The Ulysses syndrome takes its name from greek mythology hero that Homer recreates in the Odyssey. Since Dr. Achotegui, (Durango, Vizcaya, 1952), detailing its characteristics – back in 2002 – the world has turned in a thousand and one ways, begins by telling this newspaper who has spent a lifetime ensuring emotional well-being of migrant people. “In the world there are millions of people who emigrate without rights, with a lot of lonelinesshelplessly…”, emphasizes the specialist.

Professor at the University of Barcelona, ​​he is the founder and director of the SAPPIR (Psychopathological and Psychosocial Care Service for Refugee Immigrants) of the Hospital Sant Pere Claver (in the same city) since 1994. Thanks to the work of Dr. Achotegui and his description of the Syndrome of Ulysses, psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, administrations or NGOs have improved their psychological care for immigrants in high risk situations. A picture of chronic and multiple stress that, as the psychiatrist has been documenting for years, millions of people in the world suffer and that translates into sadness, irritability, crying, sleeping difficulties, headache…

“It’s barely a week of war but the forecasts are increasingly negative”

Currently, Joseba Achotegui’s team is conducting research in the United States with refugees who months ago they left Afghanistan. Develop a program with Sacramento Davis University, in California, to find out their degree of vulnerability and, depending on the results, apply one or another aid program to them. These days, the SAPPIR, with almost thirty years of experience, is already preparing a program to care for Ukrainian refugees. “It’s barely a week of war but, unfortunately, the forecasts are increasingly negative“, says the founder of the entity.

Twenty years ago you described, for the first time, the so-called Ulysses Syndrome. What balance do you make of these two decades assisting migrants?

What I stated then has been confirmed: that there is a very big problem with many people who emigrate in very bad conditions. The situation has been getting worse, rather than better, in recent years. In the world there are millions of people who emigrate without rights, with a lot of loneliness, with defenselessness… That’s where the approach I made came from -in 2002- when I described the Syndrome and the comparison with Ulysses, with the Odyssey. Now we have the war in Ukraine which, as it is going, is going to generate millions of refugees. It is a war that touches us in Europe, very close, and we are not used to it. It is going to affect us a lot and we are going to see a lot of Ulysses Syndrome, with many people who are going to be in very bad conditions. Many will not need psychiatric help, but we have to prepare ourselves to take good care of those who will.

There are thousands of people to whom Europe is opening its arms.

Yes, and that worries me especially. At the beginning there is a lot of movement, a lot of solidarity, but when time passes, that is when the underlying problems begin to appear. What will happen a year from now? What will happen when this is no longer talked about or the families are already installed? It worries me that, when the months go by, there will be a good structure to maintain that help. Let’s hope so, that Europe is capable of doing it.

You described Ulysses Syndrome as an extreme migratory mourning, but you emphasize that it is not a mental pathology.

Yes. It is important to clarify it. We are talking about very intense worries that are manifested in a series of symptoms -such as those described above- not of a mental illness. What you are experiencing is a terrible situation and you react. Most of them are going to be scared, defenseless, sleeping badly… It’s a duel, it’s a multiple stress, but be careful not to make all these refugees sick, because that also stigmatizes them when they come out of such a terrible situation. Most people will have a very hard time, but he is strong and will resist.

However, not everyone has the same resilience.

There will be a group that, as I say, will develop a mental disorder and will have to be helped, either with psychotherapy and, if necessary, with medication. My team has developed a test to measure the degree of risk that a person has of suffering from mental illness based on their vulnerability. If that person has had, for example, a very traumatic childhood -because they have suffered violence, sexual abuse, abandonment…-, in a very hard situation, such as war, they will have a higher risk of developing a disease than someone who has lived a good context and has grown strong, who will also be affected a lot by what is happening to him, but not in such a severe way. The most important thing is to understand her situation well and not become another problem for the refugee because we do not understand him well. You have to measure very well what he has and how he is helped.

“Children are at great risk. It is the population that must be protected the most so that they are not traumatized”

And how should that emotional support be provided?

There is a whole structured program to help immigrants or refugees who are experiencing very difficult situations. I collect it in the book ‘Migratory Intelligence’. There are several types of help. On a personal level, they may learn to better manage physical stress (for example, sleep or relaxation techniques), and on a psychological level, that person may have an approach that helps them solve their problems. But there are also tips on how to deal with immigration grief. Sometimes, the immigrant is very stressed and reasons poorly. That creates new problems. It is recommended that those who serve you be trained.

The Ukrainian exodus is mainly made up of women and children. What will the impact be like for these minors after having to leave their homes due to a war?

The child is in a period of growth, maturation. You need a very stable context, very protective. These children are going to live in very difficult situations because they do not know what is happening with their parents (who have stayed fighting). Their mothers are anguished, they are going to have to change their language, their schools… There will be many stressors and not all children will have the same ability to resist it. Some will be weaker and it will generate more problems for them. We will also have to see how their families are. If the family is bad, the child breaks down. Yes, children are at high risk. It is the population that we must protect the most so that they are not traumatized by the experience.

“Refugee status is one of the worst types of emigration. Leaving because you have a project is not the same as having the bombs expelled from you”

If we talk about mourning, is it the same for those who emigrate in search of opportunities as for those who leave their country as refugees?

There are differences, but I prefer to call everyone who leaves their country an emigrant. Then there are many subtypes. I would say that all those who leave are emigrants and, in this group, there is a subtype that is the refugee, one of the worst types of emigration, because it is not the same to leave because you have a project, as to have the bombs expelled from you, now Putin… You go to another place, many people at once. All this generates many problems and a very difficult context. This is also why they tend to have more institutional or political support. I insist, I am concerned that this support will continue. It is necessary to generate an entire aid program for this population. There are many nuances.

Are there differences in how refugees are received depending on where they come from?

Yes, there are. For example, a Ukrainian who goes to Poland, which is very close, has an easier migration than someone who emigrates from very different cultures. Poland, which has welcomed the Ukrainians with open arms, has not received a single Syrian. That is why I say that one thing is the emotional reaction, from the first moment, and another thing is what can happen in a few months. We have to be more open. We’re all human beings. I understand that with the neighbor you have more receptivity, it is logical. But the refugees who are in Poland will end up leaving there, to countries like ours, and there they will experience a stronger culture shock. Therefore, each migrant must be understood individually and thoroughly. Now, we are in a war in the heart of Europe and it is going to be something tremendous.

Can we, from our safety, understand what a refugee feels when he has to flee his country?

Humans are very empathetic. We have the ability to imagine it. In fact, we all have. We are very affected and I am seeing how people put themselves in the place of those who are marching with a backpack, at full speed, something that is horrifying.