The UN considers the arrest and disappearance of women activists in Afghanistan alarming

The last one has been Mursal Ayar, a woman forcibly removed from her home by the Taliban in Kabul. But it is not the only one, according to the BBC, since it is only the last of at least six arrests of women by the extremists in power. A dynamic that has alerted the human rights groups in the Asian country. The UN human rights office has expressed alarm at the continued disappearance of people linked to recent women’s rights protests.

Ayar is the sixth woman detained by the Taliban in recent weeks, despite the fact that the Taliban have denied the accusation of being behind the disappearances. “This is a case that just happened. We are investigating it,” said the Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi to the BBC.

Furthermore, it is feared parwana ibrahim, Tamana Paryani and the three sisters of Paryani, Zarmina, Shafiqa and Karima, disappeared on January 19.

For weeks now, news of the women’s arrest in Afghanistan has sparked a huge outcry on social media. The activists had participated in mid-January in peaceful protests in the capital to demand that women have labor, study and political rights under the new Taliban government. Days later, Paryani posted a video on social media showing armed men entering his apartment block. “Help, the Taliban have come to my house,” he said before the video ended.

In an earlier interview with the BBC, Suhai Shaheen, who hopes to become the Taliban’s ambassador to the UN, accused Paryani of “making fake scenes and shooting movies to seek asylum abroad”.

“Arbitrary arrests”

The UN said the Taliban had announced an investigation into the women’s disappearance, but said confirmed information was still lacking. He further asserted that the reports on the disappeared women revealed “a pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions”, as well as the torture and ill-treatment of civil rights activists, journalists and former government officials in Afghanistan.

The UN He urged the Taliban authorities to “send clear messages to their ranks that there must be no reprisals against people who demonstrate peacefully and exercise their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

Under Taliban rule, Afghanistan has become the only country in the world that publicly limits education based on gender, which is a major stumbling block in the Taliban’s search for legitimacy and in the lifting of international sanctions on the group. The regular women’s protests that highlight this issue are considered a huge source of embarrassment for the group.