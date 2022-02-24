The United hooligans mess it up in Madrid: a stopped AVE, arrested…

The hooligans who came to Madrid to encourage the Man Utd in the party of Champions before him Athletic They left traces of their passage wherever they went. To begin with, there were arrests on Tuesday in the AVE that arrived in Madrid from Alicante. The ultras drank heavily, smoked, did not wear a mask and intimidated the passengers on the train. What first led to the stopping of the bird for almost an hour, and then in several complaints that ended with the National Policel appearing to arrest several hooligans upon arrival of the train.

During the night of Tuesday, part of the thousand fans who had come to Madrid yesterday, Tuesday, they met at the Main Squareepicenter of the football hooligans party United where they staged some minor incident, in the form of throwing glasses of beer and some chairs. From there they went to an area of ​​pubs, where they stretched out the night until the closing hours of the bars.

🏴 The hooligans are back! 🍻 The followers of the @ManUtd are already in the Plaza Mayor in Madrid the night before the game against @Atleti 📻 #PartidazoCOPE #UCL 📽️ @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/fjpX1oclA4 – The Great Match of COPE (@partidazocope) February 22, 2022

This Wednesday the May Squarer has been taken throughout the day by a large part of the 3,500 fans, not all of them with tickets, who accompany the United on his visit to Madrid. A lot of beer and chants, but few incidents because the Police had deployed a device with 1,500 agents, having been declared a high-risk party due to the visit of these ultras. When the hooligans left for the stadium Metropolitan at Subway, the image of the square was bleak, full of garbage, glasses and beer cans lying on the ground. A Dantesque image that revealed that the mob of hooligans had passed through there.