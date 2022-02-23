The United States will pay the same to men and women soccer players

The United States Soccer Federation and the country’s women’s team, represented by a group of players who had sued the organization, have reached an agreement so that women earn the same salary as men when they play for the national team.

“US Soccer has committed to offering the same remuneration to the men’s and women’s national teams in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup, from now on,” they detail in the agreement that ends the existing wage discrimination till the date. In a joint statement, the Federation and the players said they will work “proudly” and hand in hand to “advance equality” in the world of soccer.

It’s 2022, and women shouldn’t have to keep fighting for equal pay—on the factory floor, at the checkout counter, or on the soccer field. But you don’t get what you don’t fight for. congratulations to @mPinoe and all who took on this righteous fight! https://t.co/BaVS5SdN7x — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 22, 2022

A total of 28 players from the United States women’s team, world champion in France in 2019, had filed a class action lawsuit against US Soccer’s discriminatory policy. The agreement also contemplates the payment of 24 million dollars to close the dispute, of which 22 million will be distributed among the players of the women’s team. The Federation will pay 2 million aid to the players when they have retired from professional sport and for charitable initiatives related to equality in football.

The application of the terms of the agreement is subject to the ratification of a collective agreement between the players of the national team and the Federation. The salary, from now on, will be the same both in friendlies and in official tournaments.

“Harmonize”

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone, a former national team international, said in September that she hoped to “harmonize” World Cup bonuses for the men’s and women’s national teams, with the aim of resolving the dispute between the institution and the soccer players.

The issue of these bonuses was a major part of the lawsuit brought by the US women’s team in 2019, and in particular the one brought by star Megan Rapinoe, accusing the Federation of “stubbornly refusing” to pay its players fairly.

“When we win, everyone wins!”, wrote on Twitter Megan Rapinoe, emblem of the women’s team and an icon of the fight for equality in American sports. She and Alex Morgan have been two of the visible faces of the women’s team in this battle. “This is a monumental step forward in feeling valued and respected and in fixing our relationship with the Federation,” Morgan said.

six years of fighting

This dispute began in 2016 with a complaint that five players of the selection filed with the US Equal Employment Opportunity and Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for wage discrimination.

Those five soccer players who stepped forward were Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Hope Solo. Three years later, 28 players of the American team sued the Federation for the same reasons in a federal court in California (USA).

The US women’s soccer team is a great international power and has won four World Cups (1991, 1999, 2015 and 2019), some successes that leave far behind an American men’s team that did not even qualify for the last World Cup in Russia-2018.