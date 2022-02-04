The US accuses Russia of preparing a false video to justify an intervention in Ukraine

U.S has warned of some alleged fake videos prepared byr Russia for justify the invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

The Pentagon accused Moscow, without providing evidence, of preparing false videos that could serve as a pretext for a real assault.

“We believe that Russia could produce very graphic propaganda videos that would include dead bodies, actors as mourners and images of destroyed places” to justify an invasion, said the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, John Kirby.

Part of the plan would be to make Ukrainian military equipment used in the alleged attack appear to be supplied by the West, Kirby charged, further justifying Russian retaliation against Ukraine.

“We’ve seen this type of activity from the Russians in the past and we think it’s important that when we see it like this we can report it,” Kirby said.

Kirby believes that, based on the Defense Department’s “experience,” most such a plan would have been approved by “the highest levels of the Russian government.”

For his part, Price said the alleged plan is “one of a number of options that the Russian government is developing as a false pretext to initiate and potentially justify military aggression against Ukraine.”

He added that the United States does not know if Moscow decided to go ahead with the plan.

“Russia has signaled that it is willing to continue diplomatic talks as a way to de-escalate, but actions like these suggest otherwise,” Price said.

“I’m not going to reveal what we have, but I’ll leave it up to you,” he told reporters.

Asked later Thursday whether the United States would add fuel to the fire by sending more troops and aid, Kirby said Washington was trying to reassure its NATO allies.

“First of all, we are continuing the flow of security assistance to Ukraine, so that they can better defend themselves against this threat,” Kirby said in an interview with Fox News.

“And second, and this is really important: to make sure that we’re reassuring our allies, allies with whom we have significant security commitments.”