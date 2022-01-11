The US and Russia start the negotiation on security in Europe with little prospect of an agreement

US Delegations Y Russia, led by the respective number two of Foreign Affairs of both countries, have started this Monday in Geneva a difficult round of negotiations on security on the European continent for which no one contemplates the possibility of a short term agreement, given the enormous distance that separates the respective starting positions. Moscow aspires to obtain what it called “security guarantees” regarding military movements that NATO may carry out in the countries of the old Warsaw Pact, in addition to curbing any fickleness of Ukraine and Georgia to one day join the Atlantic Alliance. . Washington demands, before making concessions, that the Kremlin start withdrawing troops from the regions near Ukraine.

The enormous complexity of the discussions, which started early in the morning, has been well reflected in the statements made by the heads of both delegations in separate press conferences held at the end of the meeting, which lasted for nine hours. The American Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy sherman, has assured to have had a “frank” and “direct” discussion with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Riabkov, and has demanded that Russia prove its declared good intentions not to attack Ukraine by beginning to withdraw troops from the common border.

Moscow could “return the soldiers (deployed along the border) to their bases”, it suggested the number two in US diplomacy, although he admitted, moments later, “not knowing” what Moscow’s response will be to “this regard.” The American official has shown a firm rejection of the main Russian demand, the withdrawal of the invitation to entry of Ukraine and Georgia in the military alliance: “One country cannot forcibly change the border of another, dictate terms to third countries, or prohibit them from having alliances.”

Sherman has also offered to continue the dialogue in the future, although the Russian side will only announce its response to the American proposal at the end of this week, when the meetings to be held on the NATO-Russia Council next Wednesday in Brussels and the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Vienna, where the two leaders will meet again.

No flexibility

Riabkov, for his part, has not shown an iota of flexibility and has insisted time and again on the need for Washington to offer “guarantees written in stone“that Georgia and Ukraine will never be admitted to the Atlantic Alliance, and that NATO renounces to militarily” assimilate “the territory of the countries that joined after 1997, that is to say all countries of the defunct Warsaw Pact with the exception of the former GDR, in addition to the three baltic republics. And he has linked any progress on additional détente issues such as nuclear disarmament to receiving satisfaction in this area which, in his words, his country regards as a “absolute imperative“.” If there is no progress (in these points) the work in the other subjects, although important, will be in the eaves “, has warned.

Despite the diplomatic contacts With Moscow in the various forums, the military tension in Eastern Europe does not subside, and the disagreements between the West and Russia continue to occur, generating a situation similar to the peak moments of tension during the Cold War of the 20th century. The Ukraine Security Service (SBU, for its acronym in Ukrainian) has just announced the arrest of an individual described as an “agent of the Russian military intelligence” in Odessa, on the shores of the Black Sea. “Its main mission was to destabilize the political situation through sabotage and terrorist acts,” the Ukrainian body accused.

In addition, this Monday it was known that the price of gas, a source of energy that has become one more element in the dispute between Russia and the West, has risen again in recent days. Gazprom has reversed shipments of this raw material through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline after the Russian monopoly found that European buyers preferred to pull stocks to avoid already high costs.