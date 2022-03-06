The US is already talking to Europe to ban the purchase of Russian oil

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has revealed that Washington is in talks with its allies in Europe to ban the import of oil from Russiain what would be a new blow to the Russian economy in retaliation for the war in Ukraine.

Blinken, who is in Moldova, explained in an interview on CNN that yesterday, Saturday He spoke on the phone about this issue with the US president, Joe Biden, and other members of the Government.

“We are now in talks with our European allies and our allies to look in a coordinated manner at the possibility of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is a sufficient supply of oil on global markets. The conversations are very active.”

Banning oil imports would deprive the Kremlin of an important source of income But it could hurt the world economy by driving up already-high energy prices, which is why Western governments have resisted such a move for now.

Pressure on Biden

In the United States, Democratic and Republican legislators have pressured Biden in recent days so that Washington stops buy oil and crude oil products from Russia on the grounds that the proceeds from those imports serve the Kremlin to finance the war in Ukraine.

In addition, this Saturday, the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, met virtually with 280 members of the US Congress and asked them for help to ban the import of oil from Russia, to which many legislators expressed their support.

Although the Russian oil veto has won support in the US at the domestic level, the European Union (EU) has not yet expressed its approval.

Also in an interview this Sunday with CNN, the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, who is in Berlin, reiterated her desire for Europe to stop depending on Russia, diversify its energy sources and accelerate its investment in renewable energies. However, she declined to comment on any talks with Washington about Russian oil.

41% imported natural gas

The EU is dependent on Russia for energy supplies, as imports 41% of natural gas and 27% of oil that it consumes from that country, according to 2019 data from Eurostat.

Unlike the European Union, The US has the capacity to produce its own gas and oil thanks to hydraulic fracturing and other forms of extraction, although it continues to import energy from other countries because its domestic consumption is much greater than internal production.

United States, however, it depends much less on Russia and only imports 7.9% of oil from that country, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).