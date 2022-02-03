The US kills the leader of the Islamic State in an operation that kills civilians

The Islamic State (IS) has once again leaderless. The president of United States, Joe Biden, confirmed this Thursday death of the current leader of the terrorist organization, Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Quraishi, during a operation rush in the early morning for us special forces in Atmein the Syrian province of Idlib. Located in the northwest of the country, near the border with Turkey, Idlib is the last major stronghold of IS jihadists in Syria.

At least 13 civilians, including four women and six children As confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Unicef, they have died during the special forces operation. Biden has explained that al-Quraishi exploded a bomb before the arrival of the military that blew up the third floor of the house where he lived, killing part of his family. Biden has called it a “last act of desperate cowardice” that action by the terrorist leader, which has echoes of what happened in October 2019 in the last major operation against IS in Idlib and in which, under the authorization of Donald Trump, the life of the former IS leader, Abu Bakr, was killed. al-Baghdadi, who blew up a vest bomb before the arrival of US soldiers.

“A message to terrorists”

“Thanks to the bravery of our troops this horrible terrorist leader has ceased to exist”, said the US president in an institutional statement at the White House in which he confirmed the death of al-Quraishi, whom he has referred to as Haji Abdullah and to whom he has attributed a litany of crimes, including the yazadis massacre in Iraq or the direction of an assault last month on a prison in eastern Syria.

Last night’s operation is a testament to America’s reach and capability to take out terrorist threats — no matter where they try to hide in the world. I am determined to protect the American people from terrorist threats, and I will take decisive action to protect this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 3, 2022

Biden has also wanted the operation to be read as one that sends “a strong message to terrorists around the world”. “We will hunt you down and find you,” she has said.

The operation

The operation was carried out by two dozen members of elite forces commandoswho arrived supported by armed helicopters, also armed drones and attack planes. As Biden has explained, he instructed the Department of Defense “to take all precautions possible for minimize civilian casualties” and that is why it was decided not to bomb the residence where Al Quraishi had been located, but to undertake the riskiest mission. Local witnesses have explained to the media such as ‘The Washington Post’ that the operation began around one in the early morning local time and lasted for a couple of hoursin which there were crossfire..

Sources from the US Administration have explained that the operation, to which Biden gave green light tuesdaywas wearing planning months after the location of Al Quraish was confirmed in December. On the first floor of the residence, according to these official sources, a civilian families as human shields and in the second lived a lieutenant of the terrorist leader with his wife and children. The lieutenant and the woman died in the operation but at least eight children from the two floors were able to escape according to the US version. This also ensures that the strength of the building had been studied and it had been calculated that it would not collapse even if Al Quraishi blew up a bomb on the top floor, one of the central issues that was discussed with Biden before he approved the mission.

One of the Apache helicopters which had moved US troops from Erbil in Iraq, suffered a mechanical problem in Atme and was destroyed by the Americans themselves before leaving. It is something that has already happened in the operation that killed Osama Bin Laden in Abbotabad (Pakistan) in 2011 and in another in Yemen in 2017. In the latter, a member of the Navy SEALs died, but from the mission this Thursday in Syria all Americans got out safe as Biden explained.

Idlib, a jihadist stronghold in Syria

In the region of Idliblast bastion of the jihadist opposition to Bashar al-Asaf’s regime, live more than three million people and in the town of Atmewhere the operation has taken place, there is a large IDP camp by the long war, a fact that according to the Americans terrorists use for hide among civilians.

The region is managed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group that was affiliated with Al Qaeda and now tries to portray itself as moderate. It puts the focus on internal Syrian affairs and condemns international terrorism and has launched operations to eradicate more radical groups such as the Hurras al-Din militia, affiliate of Al Qaeda in Syria.

The northwest of the country is also the scene of what Unicef ​​has denounced as a escalation of violence that punishes especially minors. According to the regional director of the United Nations organization for the Middle East and North Africa, Bertrand Bainvel, last year there were almost 70% of severe violence against children. The increase in violence also comes when severe weather conditions and subzero temperatures are setting records throughout Syria and in the region. As UNICEF has recalled, at least five children have died from harsh winter conditions in the last two weeks.