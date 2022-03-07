The US says it has “credible” information on the war crimes committed by Russia

United States has had access to “credible” information on war crimes perpetrated by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, especially targeted attacks on civilianshe said this Sunday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We have seen credible reports of deliberate attacks against civilians, which could be war crimes,” said the head of US diplomacy in an interview with CNN. Blinken has indicated that Washington is documenting all these crimes to ensure that the organizations dedicated to investigating war crimes have all the necessary evidence.

US President Joe Biden already this week accused Russia of intentionally bombing civilians. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said two days ago that he had information on Russia’s use of cluster bombswhich are especially devastating against the civilian population because before hitting the ground they randomly release a multitude of small devices.

By petition from nearly 40 countriesthe The Prosecutor’s Office of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an investigation in Ukraine for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Russia invaded Ukraine eleven days ago and began bombing major cities, causing more than two thousand civilian deaths, according to the latest provisional figures from the Ukrainian State Emergency Service, and the flight of million and a half peopleaccording to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).