The war in Ukraine returns Spar Girona to the Euroleague

The Spar Girona has been picked up in the Euroleague female despite having been eliminated in the group stage a week ago. The basketball team led by Alfred Julbe was the best ranked of the eliminated teams, and benefited from the expulsion of the Russian teams Yekaterinburg and Dynamo Kurskwhich left two seats free.

After the FIBA announced the exclusion of the Russian teams from European competitions, as a result of the invasion of Ukraine initiated by Russia, Girona recovers its run through the Euroleague, rejoining the tournament to play the quarter finals.

FIBA announced this Wednesday its measure and the players of Alfred Julbe will be measured in rooms at Perfumerías Avenida in a playoff best of three games with an advantage for Salamanca. The other three quarterfinal matches will be Sopron Basket-BLMA, Fenerbahce-TTT Riga and USK Prague-Famila Schio.

From the Eurocup to the Euroleague

Girona had been removed from the competition after losing to Landes the last regular phase match played last week in Fontajau. This result left him euro cupa competition in which he will now not take part after the announcement by FIBA ​​due to the war.

In addition to the Spar Girona, the TTT Riga from Latvia to complete the Euroleague quarterfinals table. The two expelled clubs, UMMC Yekaterinburg and Dynamo Kursk, had to confront each other in the fight for a place in the semifinals. Yekaterinburg, a team that trains Miguel Mendez and has the Spanish Alba Torrens in their ranks, he is the last champion.