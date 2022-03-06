“The West has been too accommodating to Putin”

He, Russianexplains that he has always reproached his wife, ukrainian, being an exaggerated opinion of Putin and his intentions. “I see now that she wasn’t exaggerating at all,” she acknowledges without a shred of resistance, Guerassim Voronkov, 68, musician and conductor at the Gran Teatre del Liceu for more than 30 years. Ala Voronkova, 61, a renowned violinist, nods. The mixed couple Resident in Barcelona, who shares the surprise and horror at the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, is going to use what he knows best to feel useful in the face of the senselessness of war. They have recruited fifteen musicians of different nationalities who will play this afternoon at the Oratory of Sant Josep Neriat Gracia neighborhood Barcelona, ​​in a concert whose proceeds will go to the victims of the war. There will be more calls of the same characteristics.

They met, both being violinists, at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. “She never said good morning to me because she was always absorbed in her thoughts,” recalls Guerassim. For her, between laughs, to complete the story: “she So she decided that she would marry me so that she would have to say good morning to him every day.” Already being a family with two daughters aged four and eight, they left the Russian capital just the day after the failed coup against Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991 to come and live in Spain.

He has been deeply surprised by how events have unfolded. She does not. “When Crimea was annexed in 2015,” says Ala, “I said Putin was an explosive mix between Stalin and Hitler and they called me exaggerated”. “But that was free, it had no repercussions beyond some sanctions that did not make him reconsider anything”, expresses the violinist to add: “The West has been too permissive with Putin and, if with Crimea they had acted in a forceful way, today we would not be at the point where we are”. “Mekel has always been Putin’s servant”, he says and the help provided by the West is not enough, the sanctions are not enough .

Impact of the disintegration of the USSR

Gerasim recounts how for him, a Russian, it was an impact disintegration of the USSR. “But, little by little, I got used to considering all the former republics sovereign countries,” she recalls. The conductor, who now teaches at a Colombian university, believes that if at any time Russia was on the path to being a full democracy, it was in the 1990s. “Russia has gone back many years in a few days,” he assures to add that Putin’s obsession is to retake the concept of “Russian empire”. “I feel pain and shame for my country,” he says forcefully.

Ala exalts the value of their Ukrainian compatriots. “My people tell me that they bomb schools and hospitals,” she says, adding: “They are heroes, they are patriots.” Every time she talks to her people on the phone in Kiev and hears the air raid sirens, they have to comfort her, she says. “Putin is mentally ill and being in the hands of a madman is very dangerous,” she says without daring to predict where events will lead. The Ukrainian is very peaceful until they attack him, says the violinist to add: “Then we become lions, patriots.”

At the end of the colored conversation they interpret ‘Romanza’, by Glier, and the beautiful piece dissolves the tension of the reflections around war and death. He, Russian, on piano, she, Ukrainian, on violin.