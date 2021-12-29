The WHO warns of the “tsunami of cases” due to the omicron variant

The rise of the omicron variant of coronavirus, together with the persistence of the previous delta variant, is producing a “tsunami of new cases”, warned this Wednesday the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who called for extreme social measures to stop infections.

The record numbers of infections, which are already close to one million daily cases, “They will continue to add pressure to health systems on the brink of collapse, with their workers already exhausted”, Tedros highlighted at a press conference.

Tedros stressed that given the rapid advance of the omicron variant attention should be paid not only to the campaign of vaccination, but also to “public health measures” that avoid saturating health networks and “can keep societies open and allow children to go to school.”

However, Tedros insisted on the need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and pointed out that “the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying from the disease, whatever its variant.”

The head of the WHO recalled that in 2021 3.5 million have died from the pandemic, compared to the less than 2 million who died last year.