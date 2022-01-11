There are judges in Australia. Article by Jordi Nieva-Fenoll

There are judges in Australia. That must have thought with joy Novak Djokovic. What a pity that the legend that gives this article its title is inspired by a disagreement between a humble Prussian miller and King Frederick II. In that process, in the 18th century, the miller would have won thanks to a judge. In this case it is the opposite. Input the powerful has won, that is, the tennis player and his impregnable bubble of opulence.

Having already passed the covid-19 disease, he decided not to get vaccinated. Djokovic had obtained a temporary visa to enter the country and play a tennis tournament. The tennis player arrived on January 6 at dawn and the airport authorities prevented him from entering for not justifying being vaccinated. Being 5:20 in the morning, they gave him a period of 3 hours (until 8:30 am) to present his allegations.

But apparently, these authorities were not so patient and decided to request those allegations less than an hour later, at 6:14 a.m., after which the authorities canceled the tennis player’s visa an hour and a half later, at 7: 42 am. The Minister of the Interior himself recognized in the judicial process that this procedure had been inadequate, and for this reason the court, through one of its judges, annuls the cancellation of the visa and immediately sets Djokovic free, establishing a maximum period of 30 minutes to make the release operational.

Behind the resolution do not see an anti-vaccine judge who sympathizes with the tennis player, but neither did a very in-depth analysis of the subject, despite the fact that the hearing lasted several hours. On the contrary, what we can see is an example of loyal conduct of the Ministry towards citizens; acknowledges that one of its organs behaved improperly by leaving the foreign citizen incomprehensibly without time to defend himself, and consequently does not hinder his release, beyond expressly remembering that according to Australian law (Immigration Act of 1958) , another Ministry, in this case that of Immigration, Citizenship, Migratory Services and Multicultural Affairs, can expel the player for the same reason that the visa was already canceled, or due to the existence of a public interest to that effect, which would again lead to judicial review. The ministry’s margin of appreciation is wide, and what justice would control is that the decision, within that margin, is not arbitrary.

Regardless of how the topic concludes, which probably, morbid aside, is not so important, The interesting thing is to observe a judge again in the eye of the hurricane in the light of this pandemic. They have been accused many times of wanting to act as doctors, being only jurists, when what they are concerned with is only observe whether our fundamental rights are being unduly restricted, nothing more. A patient, in his individual relationship with the doctor, may decide to listen to him without asking for explanations or without wanting to understand those that he gives. It is your health and no one else’s. But when the decisions of doctors involve the whole of society, that faith is unacceptable and Doctors must explain themselves in such a way that both judges and any citizen can understand them. Justice does not ask for anything else. And there will be times, certainly, that no matter how much a doctor insists on the measure, if he does not want to explain, he will not be able to listen to him. I wish that judicial analysis had been more present in this pandemic of curfews, perimeter closures, confinements, times to go out to the street, radar-covid app and outdoor masks and a myriad of useless measures that have afflicted citizens, detracting from the effectiveness and compliance of those that undoubtedly have served.

Now the judges may have to rule on whether it is acceptable for a country to place entry restrictions on foreigners based on vaccination. They are not unprecedented, but an element to take into account will be that the covid vaccines are not sterilizing at the moment, that is, they do not prevent infections. And if so, the measure is rather based on the healthy promotion of vaccination than on the concrete prevention of contagion. All this makes the subject more complex than it seems. We will have to wait for events.