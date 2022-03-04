These are the 15 nuclear reactors that Ukraine has

Ukraine has 15 nuclear reactors in four atomic plants, in addition to the Chernobyl exclusion zone, with four closed



The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyaddressed Europe this Thursday to ask it to “wake up now” to the Russian “nuclear terrorism”, after Russian forces attacked a nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country and caused a fire with his projectiles.

And it is that in Ukraine there are 15 nuclear reactors in four atomic plants, among them the one of Zaporizhia, the largest in Europe and now under the control of the Russian army. It also has the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, where there are four closed reactors.

The four Ukrainian atomic plants are Khmelnitsky, where there are two nuclear reactors, Rivnewith four, South Ukrainewith three and Zaporizhiawhere there are six.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have confirmed that the fire caused by a Russian bombardment at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, on the banks of the Dnieper River, has been extinguished and there are no victims or injuries.

In this regard, Zelensky has had a round of contacts and has spoken with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to receive an update on the situation at the nuclear plant, while the White House I would be watching the registered fire, confirmed at first by the plant’s spokesman, Andriy Tuz, who has warned of a possible real danger of a nuclear threat.

The White House tenant has emphasized that Russia must “cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency personnel to access the scene,” the White House said in a statement.

Zelenski has also spoken with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, who has also condemned the attack and has requested “to allow unrestricted access to the plant by emergency services,” according to a UK government statement.

The local authorities have stated at first that Russian troops would have prevented the passage of firefighters, although they have subsequently confirmed that the nuclear power plant “is insured”, according to the Unian and Ukrinform news agencies.

For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) He has reported on his Twitter account that “there have been no changes in radiation levels at the nuclear power plant site” and that he is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities to control the situation.