“This is a hate war”

Do something less than a monthwas a busy public space, flanked by pleasant cafes, popular fast-food stalls and dominated by a busy outdoor skating rink. From the mouth of the subway, in the central hours of the day, a crowd who was either going to his Job positionsor went to resolve issues at the center, individuals somewhat restless before the proximity of the Russian troops but unable, most of them, to believe that the Kremlin would end up launching the dreaded invasion. Today the liberty square of Kharkov, the second largest population in Ukraine, with a size similar to that of Barcelona, ​​has been transformed into a very similar war scenario to those photographs published in the History manuals of devastated cities during world war II.

the entrails of proud building of the Kharkiv Regional Administrationin the east wing of the square, with its neoclassical columns and unmistakable Stalinist-era architectural style, have been smashed with great violence due to the bombing the day before. With the sunken roof and reduced the administrative complex to just four walls, it is still possible to glimpse, in some of its windowstwo flags waving, one ukrainian national badge and another municipal, in addition to sandbags that allow us to glimpse the existence, in middle of the rubbleof a military position whose members probably prefer not to be seen to the press.

Suddenly, like a ghost, and in the middle of the provoked roar for him low flight out of a Russian fighter plane emerges a young man in his thirties, his head covered with a yarmulke and a long hairstyle corkscrew finish characteristic of the Jewish religion. Proudly waves a flagalso Ukrainian, and show no qualms the cameras a poster on which you can read, written by hand and in the local language, the following phrase: “Ukraine will win”. A few meters away, from a nearby street, a militiaman belonging to the defense forces, worried about the possibility of a new air attackyell at photographer and photographed, bordering on bad manners: “get out of there; you are very exposed!”

Leaning on two crutches, Mikhail Yanotenkofrom 59 years, contemplates with bitterness the remains of his destroyed business, located on the corner of a street near the Plaza de la Libertad. The expansive wave ha removed the windows of their frames, busted the door and thrown to the ground merchandise from your shelves. With the help of a volunteer, collect all the products that can still be used to deliver them to the Army or the civilian population. “We are going to give everything, water, food, cookies, cigarettes, anything…” Although it is still early to calculate the money he has lost due to the bombing, only one certainty is on his mind: “I am not going to leave ; This is my city; I was born and raised here.” As a Ukrainian citizen he habitually employs the russian language, integrates, at least in theory, that segment of the local population that President Vladimir Putin describes as the object of “genocide” by the “neo-Nazi government” that has been installed in Kiev. But for Mijaíl, nothing could be further from reality than to consider saviors to the attacking troops; abhors the armythe political system and the government from the neighboring country. “Before I had a good concept of Russia, now…”

In addition to administrative buildingsyes nearby storesthe bombardment has caused the collapse of the street stall that collected funds and aid for the ukrainian troops fighting in the east of the country against pro-Russian militiasan objective of little military value but with an important symbolic loadto. Olga Volkovaa volunteer who has tried unsuccessfully to enlist in the Territorial Defense and now helps where she can, promises again and again that the stop it will rise again: “it will be in another place”, aim steadyalthough he prefers not to reveal where to avoid it being attacked again. This woman from stylized figure insists that this is “neither an economic war, nor a political war.” “Is a hate war; Putin hates ukrainiansWhat Hitler hated the Jews”.

Kharkiv, until a few days ago a prosperous town in eastern Ukraine, has been transformed into a ghost town, where hardly any vehicles and people circulate on the streets. The vast majority of shops are closed tight and with the shutters down; Only a few grocery stores, butchers and pharmacies remain open, before whose doors large crowds of people gather food and medicine.

The strict curfew in force in the city, which starts at three in the afternoon and lasts until early in the morning the next day, makes it extremely difficult to carry out supply to citizens who have been unable or unwilling to leave, particularly the older ones. A gigantic flag attached to a hundred meter pole, visible from various points in the city, waves proudly in the Sergueyevskaya squarenext to the Cathedral of Descending.

The city lives between news shockswhich indicate the recurring presence of Russian airborne troops in some neuralgic points such as the train station or the river port. “Those troops have been eliminated,” reports a militiaman succinctly.