This is Alina Kabaeva, the alleged wife of Putin

The Russian President Vladimir Putin it is enough jealous of your private life and keeps it in the most strict privacy. Little is known about his affair since he divorced, in April 2014, from Lyudmila Aleksándrovna Ocheretnaya Urinha (whose married name was Lyudmila Putin Urinha), the only woman Putin married and the mother of his two recognized daughters.

There are rumors that Vladimir has a third daughter with the former Russian rhythmic gymnast Alina Maratovna Kabaevawith whom he allegedly lives since 2015 in a high-end area on the outskirts of Moscow called Rublious.

decorated gymnast

Alina Kabaeva, 35 – Putin is almost twice as old, 69 – is a legend in Russia. Olympic champion, she is one of the athletes most decorated in the history of rhythmic gymnastics, with 2 Olympic medals, 14 World Championship medals and 25 European Championship medals. She has also been an actress, model, and a deputy of the Russian Parliament for seven years, until 2014.

She began rhythmic gymnastics at the age of 4 in her native Uzbekistan, one of the former republics of the Soviet Union. At only 15 years old, she had a surprising victory in the European Championships, held in Portugal, being the youngest of a team with renowned stars such as Amina Zarypova.

Praise from the coach

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first saw her. The girl had a rare combination of two crucial qualities in rhythmic gymnastics: flexibility and agility“said the coach of her Irina Viner.

In October 2004 Alina announced her retirement from the sport, although a few months later Víner announced her possible return, an event that materialized in a friendly competition between Italy and Russia held in Genoa on September 10, 2005.

In 2007 she permanently retired from professional artistic gymnastics and became a deputy of the Russian Parliament as a member of United Russia. Following her withdrawal from Parliament in 2014, she became chairman of the board of directors of the National Media Group (NMG), founded by someone close to Vladimir Putin.