This is how Kiev looks now: live webcams

Kyiv is resisting the siege of Russian Army while continuing the war. Explosions and hand-to-hand clashes follow one another in the capital of Ukraine while the anti-aircraft alarms continue to sound to ask citizens to take shelter in shelters.

Various platforms offer live images of how the Ukrainian capital and other cities are doing.

The Russian Army has announced for this Monday the opening of humanitarian corridors in Kiev and other cities harassed by Putin’s troops.

Kiev appears as the main objective of the Kremlin to install a pro-Russian government related to its interests. Then other secondary purposes are glimpsed, such as the establishment of a land corridor between the two breakaway republics of Donbas and the Crimean peninsulaannexed almost eight years ago by the Russian Federation.